OBITUARIES
Dana Edwards
January 15, 1969 – December 6, 2022
BOWIE – Dana Edwards, 53, died on Dec. 6, 2022.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie.
Edwards was born on Jan. 15, 1969 in Bowie to Charles and Cecilia Parr. She was a graduate of Bowie High School in 1987. She was a private person who dearly loved her family.
She is survived by her sisters, Charlene Parr, Bowie and Bonita Jones, Bellevue; brothers, Charles Parr, Bowie and T.A. “Skinny” Parr, Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Pamela Gayle Lindsey
May 12, 1960 – December 2, 2022
BOWIE – Pamela Gayle Lindsey, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 2, 2022. She died peacefully at her home after a brief illness.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home with Rex Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.
Pam was born on May 12, 1960 in Bowie to the late Jimmy Wayne and Terry Gayle O’Neall Lindsey. The Lindsey’s moved to Bridgeport in the early 1960’s before the kids started school and lived there until Pam graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1978. Pam worked for Walmart for many years and spent the last 15 years working at the Bowie store, where she had a second family of co-workers and customers/friends. She often talked of the friends and family she was able to see every day. Her smile and great attitude will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Billy Wayne Lindsey.
Pam is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sutton, Bowie; grandson, Justin Sutton, Bowie; brother, Larry and wife Darlene Lindsey, Chico; aunts and uncles Janet and Tommy Mitchell and George Green, Fort Worth, Wanda Sigman, Bowie and Sherrill O’Neall, Bellevue as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Cynthia Sherwood Dooley
February 16, 1930 – December 5, 2022
ALVORD – Cynthia Sherwood Dooley, 92, died on Dec. 5, 2022.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Newport Cemetery, with Kevin Mayfield officiating.
Dooley was born on Feb. 16, 1930 to Cecil Oscar and Martha Clementine Sherwood. She was happily married to Tommy Dooley for more than 47 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Alvord.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Carol Rhyne.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Dooley, Alvord; sons, Wade Mathews, Alvord and John Mathews, Bowie; daughters, Cathy Mathews, Stillwater, OK and Debbie Humpert, Windthorst and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
John Robert Duvall
April 5, 1947 – November 30, 2022
BOWIE – John Robert Duvall, 75, went to meet his maker on Nov. 30, 2022 in Decatur.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
John was born April 5, 1947 in Ellingham, IL to Bob and Mary Duvall. They moved to Bowie when he was 12 years old. John graduated from Bowie High School 1965. John married his high school sweetheart, Judy Tucknies, in 1964. They soon started a family and had two sons, Robert Hayden Duvall and Joseph Grant Duvall.
John was an administrator for many years at Bellmire Home Nursing Facility, owned and operated by John and his family. Later John and his family got out of the nursing home business and opened a bowling alley, DuBow Lanes.
John then retired and did what he loved to do, fishing and hunting. John loved to go on trips to Canada, and Devil’s River in Sonora, TX. He was a once in a lifetime fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed looking for arrowheads and made some himself. He was very talented and made a lot of Native American art, leather work, beading and jewelry, as well as tan hides and deer rugs. He did a lot of gunsmith work and made fishing lures and poles. He was truly a man of many talents.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Hayden Duvall; sister, Susan Haney and brother, Bill Duvall.
John is survived by his wife, Judy Duvall, Bowie; son, Joseph Duvall, Dallas; granddaughter, Rhett Duvall, Allen; niece, Melody Hamilton, Forestburg; very special friend, Lynda Neeld; numerous nieces and nephews and many great friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
