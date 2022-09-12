Dana Edwards

April 5, 1947 – November 30, 2022

BOWIE – John Robert Duvall, 75, went to meet his maker on Nov. 30, 2022 in Decatur.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

John was born April 5, 1947 in Ellingham, IL to Bob and Mary Duvall. They moved to Bowie when he was 12 years old. John graduated from Bowie High School 1965. John married his high school sweetheart, Judy Tucknies, in 1964. They soon started a family and had two sons, Robert Hayden Duvall and Joseph Grant Duvall.

John was an administrator for many years at Bellmire Home Nursing Facility, owned and operated by John and his family. Later John and his family got out of the nursing home business and opened a bowling alley, DuBow Lanes.

John then retired and did what he loved to do, fishing and hunting. John loved to go on trips to Canada, and Devil’s River in Sonora, TX. He was a once in a lifetime fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed looking for arrowheads and made some himself. He was very talented and made a lot of Native American art, leather work, beading and jewelry, as well as tan hides and deer rugs. He did a lot of gunsmith work and made fishing lures and poles. He was truly a man of many talents.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Hayden Duvall; sister, Susan Haney and brother, Bill Duvall.

John is survived by his wife, Judy Duvall, Bowie; son, Joseph Duvall, Dallas; granddaughter, Rhett Duvall, Allen; niece, Melody Hamilton, Forestburg; very special friend, Lynda Neeld; numerous nieces and nephews and many great friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

