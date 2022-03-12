COUNTY LIFE
Deadline nears for Wreaths Across America purchase
There is still time to purchase a wreath and support the Wreaths Across America program in Bowie to lay wreaths on veteran’s graves in Elmwood Cemetery.
Deadline to purchase a wreath is Dec. 6 at a cost of $15. Visit the GFWC Amity Club of Bowie Facebook page for the order form or call Angela at 940-841-11315.
Families also may purchase wreaths they can pick up and take to other cemeteries. Wreaths will be laid in ceremonies on Dec. 17 at Elmwood. The public is invited to attend.
COUNTY LIFE
All Together Show joins youth fair schedule
There will be a new addition to the Montague County Youth Fair in 2023 as the All Together Livestock Show debuts on Jan. 5, 2023.
Justin Hansard, county AgriLife Extension agent, said All Together is designed to give students with special needs an opportunity to participate in the Montague County Youth Fair without the requirement of raising or prepping their own livestock animal.
Participants will be matched with a volunteer(s) and livestock animal and given the opportunity to show that animal in the ring for an individualized experience.
Entries are now open for the show.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
McKinney, Moore receive top 2022 firefighter awards
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie Fire Department honored its own this week during the annual Thanksgiving awards dinner on Nov. 21.
City officials, friends and families of firefighters attended to watch as service awards and firefighter training certifications were presented, along with the firefighter of the year honors. New firefighter recruits also received their badges that were pinned on by friends and family.
Assistant Fire Chief Joel Moore brought the welcome and served as emcee in the absence of an ill Fire Chief Doug Page.
The Roy Gene Williams Award is an award for a volunteer firefighter selected by his fellow volunteers. Levi Davis, 2021 award recipient, presented the 2022 honor to James McKinney.
Firefighter of the Year was presented by Cody Byler, 2020 recipient and it went to Joel Moore.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Christmas festival ready to sparkle in Bowie
Christmas comes to Bowie this weekend with Winter Lights Sip & Stroll on Dec. 2 and the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.
This will be the 31st year for the Christmas festival and lighted parade with this year’s theme “Frosty the Snowman.”
There will be a full day of activities Saturday for the family highlighted by the lighted parade at 7 p.m. as it wraps around the downtown streets of Wise, Mason, Smythe and Pecan. This year’s grand marshals are members of the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter, ShelterHearts, Animal Control Officer Willy Conway and Police Commander Lynetta Slaton.
“We are looking forward to another wonderful hometown parade with a nice variety of returning and new participating floats,” said Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
Schedule of events
Dec. 2 – 5-8 p.m., Sip & Stroll downtown
4-6 p.m., Bowie Economic Development Corporation Open house, 101 E. Pecan.
Dec. 3 – 7-10 a.m., Pancakes with Santa, fire hall.
Elf ‘N’ Magic, 8-11 a.m., Bowie Library.
Christmas Village, 3 p.m. to after parade, 104 N. Smythe.
Live entertainment, main stage on Smythe by Christmas tree, starts at 5 p.m.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony, 6:45 p.m.
Fantasy of Lights parade, 7 p.m.
