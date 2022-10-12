Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Family fun, activities make a great kick-off weekend for Christmas holidays in Bowie.

Published

6 mins ago

on

HOLIDAY WELCOME
Members of the Bowie Economic Development Corporations hosted their annual open house on Dec. 2. Guests enjoyed holiday goodies and visited with board members, like Tim Biles from the BEDC board shown with a guest by the beautiful tree. (Photo by Barbara Green) Watch for more photos in your weekend Bowie News.
The staff of H&R Block served up wassail during the Winter Lights Sip and Stroll with Me event on Dec. 2. There were 31 businesses who took part into the preview night before the Christmas festival. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Kenny Hopkins talks with Sip and Stroll guests as they asked about Cross M Meat Company, which is located in the Silver Bullet building. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Commissioner’s court to appoint historical commissioner members to new terms

Published

1 day ago

on

12/09/2022

By

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.
The court will consider appointing members to the county historical commission for a two-year term.
A pair of requests from the sheriff’s office will be reviewed: A Correctional Communications services agreement with City Tele-Coin Company and the commissary services agreement with CTC Commissary. Both programs service the county jail.
Commissioners also will discuss adding uses to eDispatches for first responders. This communication service was added earlier in the year to assist with volunteer fire department communications.
A request to redistribute in the district attorney’s office victim assistance coordinator salaries to equal positions at $47,018.50 will be examined. The coordinator has left that job and the DA has been advertising to fill the vacancy.
The court will discuss the possible removal of a tree on the southwest corner of the courthouse, and also consider using federal COVID funds to finish concrete work on the courthouse yard.
A pair of preliminary plats for the Rhoades-Polk Subdivision 9.77 acres in precinct two and Kingdom Heights II 12.68 acres also in precinct two will be presented. Precinct three also will submit a request to accept unanticipated revenue of $3,000 from James Wagner for a cost-share for chip seal on Hinton Road.

COUNTY LIFE

Pancakes with Santa serves some 300 meals

Published

3 days ago

on

12/07/2022

By

Bowie Police Officers Marlon Bryant, Reserve Officer Travis Fuller and Officer Esteban Moreno visited with Santa after enjoying pancakes at Pancakes with Santa Saturday hosted by the Bowie Fire Department.
The ladies of the Bowie Fire Department Auxiliary helped serve up pancakes that were cooked up by the firefighters. They were very festive with their elf headbands.
This little one wanted mom, so it may be another year before he feels comfortable visit the Big Guy. (Photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Small town Christmas-Nocona style celebrated during the weekend

Published

3 days ago

on

12/07/2022

By

Nocona hosted its Small Town Christmas Nocona Style Saturday night. (Top) Dan Fenoglio created his own unique holiday sleigh for the parade. (Bottom) Bob and Kristal Ferguson, 2022 Mardi Gras King and Queen were dressed for the holidays to remind folks Mardi Gras Nocona Style is coming in February. (Courtesy photos)

