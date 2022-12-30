Lady Rabbits beat Petrolia 66-58

Bowie

The Bowie athletic program continued its success in powerlifting by sending several lifters to the state meet.

The girl’s program sent seven girls to the state meet, including Traycee Stewart, Laisha Johnson, Kinley Russell, Ashley Aguirre, Kerstin Wolfe, Katie Boyles and Jordan Vaught.

The boy’s program sent three lifters to the state meet in Cooper McShan, Bryan Arellano and Coleton Price. While at the state meet, both Arellano and Price would finish second in their weight classes to earn a silver medal. Price even set the division III state record by squatting 805 pounds.

Also at the beginning of the year, both Bowie basketball teams had a successful season. Both finished third in the district to qualify for the playoffs, but both fell in the bi-district round to area power Brock.

For the Jackrabbit team, the highlight was the buzzer-beating shot Brody Armstrong made to beat Holliday at home during the regular season. For the Lady Rabbits, the team stopped a furious comeback attempt at City View and was able to win in overtime to keep their spot in the standings at the time.

In the spring season there was even more success. Both golf teams made it back to the regional meet. To make it there, the boy’s team won the district title while the girl’s team finished second.

The boys fell one place short of returning to state, finishing fifth overall. The girl’s team finished 11th overall at the regional meet.

In tennis, the program had two players qualify for the regional tournament. Addi Eichler in girl’s singles and Braden Case in boy’s singles both finished second at the district meet in order to qualify.

In track and field, the school had three athletes qualify for the regional meet. Tucker Jones made the finals in both hurdle races, Samantha Clarke competed in both the 3200 and 1600 meter races and Anahi Perez ran in the 100 meter hurdles.

Earlier in the season, as a team, the Lady Rabbits finished third at the district meet while the boy’s team finished fifth.

Still a part of the spring season, but stretching into the beginning of June, the Bowie baseball team had the best run of any team this year.

The Jackrabbits finished third in district, but would go on to win four straight playoff rounds, with three of them going to three games.

On the way, the team beat highly ranked teams Wall and Shallowater before playing eventual state-runners up Brock in the regional final. The Eagles won in two low-scoring, highly contested games. It was the farthest the baseball program has gone since 1981.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians started out the year with a lifter competing at the state meet in powerlifting. Miguel Olivares made it to the state meet, competing in the 132 pound weight class where he finished 10th overall.

Next in winter was basketball where the program had great success. The Lady Indian team won their fourth straight district title, going undefeated in the process. The state-ranked Nocona team then won two playoff games against Eastland and Merkel before playing Peaster in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Unfortunately, Nocona could not get past the Lady Greyhounds as it lost in overtime by two baskets.

The boy’s team competed well in district, but ultimately finished fourth in the district which meant a tough opponent in the first round of the playoffs. That also meant playing a highly ranked Peaster team which ended the Indians season.

In the spring, the Nocona boy’s golf team finished fourth at the district meet.

The highlight of the spring came in track and field. After the girl’s team finished fifth at district and the boy’s team sixth, Graci Brown ended up qualifying all the way until the regional final in both the 200 and 400 meter races. She came up one spot short of qualifying for state in the 400 meter race, losing by .18 of a second. She would finish seventh in the 200 meter race.

Saint Jo

The start to the year saw the boy’s basketball team finish third in district to qualify for the playoffs, but unfortunately it fell in the first round to Perrin-Whitt.

During the spring season there was success for every program. In golf, the boy’s team won the district title to qualify for the regional tournament. At the district tennis tournament, the girl’s team had Taylor Patrick finish third and the double’s team of Kyler Dunn and Kate Sherwin get second to qualify for regionals.

The softball program did not see a ton of success in terms of wins and losses, but was able to complete its first season after COVID-19 ended the run two years previously. The Lady Panthers won multiple games and competed in the playoffs to set the groundwork for future teams to build on.

In baseball, the Panthers kept up their good history of success, beating Vernon Northside in the bi-district round of the playoffs before ultimately losing to state-ranked Dodd City in the area round.

To close out the spring season, the Saint Jo program had several athletes compete in the state track meet. Collin Thomas qualified individually in the 800 meter race where he finished ninth at state. He was also a part of the 4×400 meter relay team, along with Dylan Brockman, Devin Stewart and Kile Thurman that finished eighth at the state meet.

On the girl’s side, the Lady Panthers won the district title.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley program saw both basketball teams start 2022 by taking advantage of the new rule that expanded the playoffs to four teams from a district making the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs had to beat Gold-Burg in a play-in to get the final spot before losing to Throckmorton in the bi-district.

The Bulldogs’ team finished fourth comfortably to make the playoffs, but unfortunately were matched up against eventual state champions Graford in the bi-district round.

The program saw great success during the spring season. In golf, the Lady Bulldogs won the district title while on the boy’s side Tyler Winkler qualified for the regional meet individually. The girl’s team would end up finishing seventh overall at regionals while Winkler shot 139 and 124 during his two days.

In tennis, the senior mixed doubles team of Isaac Yeargin and Veronica Gutierrez was able to make it all the way to the state meet. During district play, Eli Croxton and Winkler were able to finish first and second in the boy’s singles to qualify for the regional meet.

In track and field, the program had several athletes qualify for the regional meet. Tyler Winkler finished sixth in the pole vault, Linzie Priddy finished 10th in the 3200 meters and Emily Carpenter finished 8th in the discus. Emma Stout also qualified in the pole vault but did not complete a vault.

Gold-Burg

The beginning of the year started with some heartbreak on the court as the Lady Bears basketball team lost their play-in game against Prairie Valley to qualify for the playoffs.

It got better from there in tennis. Gold-Burg saw the girl’s doubles team of Kelly Contreras and Shadie Whitaker return to the state meet.

In track and field, the program had a slew of athletes make it all the way to the regional meet. Kani Grace made it in both the 100 meters and shot put. Sergio Andrade made it in the 110 meter hurdles. Jayon Grace made it in the long jump. Isaac Renteria made it in the 3200 meter race. Both Grace brothers along with Ian Grissom and Jayton Epperson were a part of the 4×100 meter relay team that made it as well.

Forestburg

The Forestburg program had some small successes throughout its year. The girl’s basketball program had some district wins to start the year.

The biggest success came in the track program as a lot athletes made it all the way to the regional meet. On the girl’s side Justynne Roller made it in the 800 meters, Madisen Deason competed in the high jump while Reagan Ladewig did both the 100 meter hurdles and the shot put.

The boy’s team had all four relay teams compete at regionals. Individually Tye Reid ran the 110 meter hurdles while Braxton Osteen competed in the shot put and discus.

Bellevue

The Bellevue school district saw its girls basketball team fight through adversity that was its low depth, playing most games with no substitute and somehow finishing third in the district.

That lack of depth hurt the Lady Eagles in their playoff matchup against Newcastle, but the team showed they were not going to lay down just because its numbers were not ideal for a season.

During the spring season, the school had two players qualify for the regional golf tournament. Cirstin Allen shot 146,138 and Rosalie Christianson shot 135, 144.

In track and field, the program had Terrence Perry qualify for the regional meet competing in the shot put and discus. For the girls, Grace Martin qualified in the 1600 meters.

To read about the successes each school had in the fall season, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.