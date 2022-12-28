HEALTHY LIVING
Life after stroke: Tips for recovery and daily living
(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
According to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, each year, approximately 800,000 people in the United States have a stroke. Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age. In fact, globally about 1 in 4 adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.
Early Intervention
The rehabilitation and support a survivor receives can greatly influence health outcomes and recovery. The first three months after a stroke are especially critical. Although recovery may continue for years after a stroke, this time in the immediate aftermath of a stroke is when the brain is most able to adjust to the damage done by the stroke so the survivor can learn new ways to do things.
Physical, Communication and Cognitive Changes
Following a stroke, a survivor may experience physical changes, such as fatigue, seizures, weakness or paralysis on one side of the body or spasticity, stiff or rigid muscles which may cause difficulty with completing daily activities and tasks. If experiencing fatigue, speak with your health care provider about ways to reduce it. Your care team may also be able to provide medications to help with seizures and spasticity. Physical therapy is also an option.
Challenges after a stroke depend on the severity and location of the stroke. In addition to various physical disabilities, stroke survivors may experience aphasia, communication and thought problems related to speaking, listening, understanding or memory. Planning, organizing ideas or making decisions can also be harder.
“Remember to be patient when communicating with a stroke survivor,” said Elissa Charbonneau, M.S., D.O., chief medical officer of Encompass Health and an American Stroke Association national volunteer. “The impact of a stroke on cognitive, speech and language can be significant and isolating. When connecting with a stroke survivor, some helpful practices include demonstrating tasks, breaking actions into smaller steps, enunciating, asking multiple choice questions and repetition.”
Customized Rehabilitation
Once a stroke survivor’s medical condition is stabilized and he or she is ready to leave the hospital, rehabilitation can help restore function and teach new ways to complete everyday tasks. Rehabilitation may take place in an inpatient facility, skilled nursing facility or long-term acute care facility. Outpatient clinics and home health agencies can also provide rehabilitative care in certain circumstances.
One patient’s rehab journey might include therapy to improve balance, strength or mobility while another might need speech or other therapies. A rehabilitation designed for the individual is critical.
Preventing a Recurrence
After a first stroke, nearly 1 in 4 survivors will have another. Stroke survivors can help reduce their risk of having another stroke by working with their health care team to identify what caused the stroke and uncover personal risk factors.
Taking steps such as healthy eating, reducing sedentary time and taking medications as prescribed can help your brain and reduce your risk of a repeat stroke. Controlling conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and sleep apnea also reduce your risk of having another stroke.
Support During Your Journey
Caregivers and other loved ones can provide important long-term support during your recovery and rehabilitation.
Find resources for stroke rehab and recovery including the “Life After Stroke” guide, “Simply Good” cookbook and a support network to connect with other survivors at Stroke.org/Recovery.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
HEALTHY LIVING
New ways to invest in your health this holiday season
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
(Family Features) The holiday season is a time for celebration and cheer. It’s also a time when eating well and maintaining a balanced diet are sometimes thrown aside, making it harder to get the nutrients and other bioactives your body needs to stay at its best. While you should still focus on your total diet, supplements are a simple and convenient way to fill in dietary gaps during the holidays.
This year, invest in your health or give a loved one the gift of wellness by taking advantage of holiday deals on dietary supplements like these.
Cocoa Flavanols
Cocoa flavanols are bioactive compounds in cocoa beans that are clinically proven to promote cardiovascular and brain health for the long term, supporting a strong heart and better memory.* An easy-to-use cocoa flavanol supplement, CocoaViaTM, is the only one made with CocoaproTM cocoa extract, the most concentrated and clinically proven flavanol extract ingredient on the market. These products have the highest levels of cocoa flavanols, as certified by ConsumerLab.com, the leading independent provider of health and nutrition product testing.
One serving of the brand’s Cardio Health product, in capsule or powder formats, provides 500 milligrams of cocoa flavanols. Plus, Memory+ capsules – containing 750 milligrams of cocoa flavanols per three-capsule serving – were named ConsumerLab.com’s Overall Top Pick for cocoa products with the highest concentration of flavanols. Try adding CocoaVia capsules to your daily morning routine or a scoop of Cardio Health powder to a smoothie or coffee. Visit CocoaVia.com to find more information.
Digestive Health
Diet plays an important role in digestive health and the health of your microbiome – a bacteria in the body that plays a key role in health. When these bacteria are out of balance, it can lead to a weaker immune system and digestive discomforts.* As an easy way to add billions of gut-healthy bacteria to your routine, each Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic Capsule is formulated with Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, the most clinically studied probiotic. Learn more at Culturelle.com.
Bone Health
Healthy bones are increasingly important as people age. Many vitamins and minerals play a role in bone health, making it challenging to get the recommended daily value of bone-essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D3. Consider adding Caltrate 600+D3 to your daily routine as it offers the highest level of vitamin D3 to help maximize calcium absorption and support healthy bones, joints and muscles.* Find more information at Caltrate.com.
Joint Health
Healthy joints keep you moving throughout the day so you can enjoy your favorite activities. One solution for optimizing joint health is First Day Adults Daily Flex Joint Support, which contains a mix of ingredients key to joint health, including a clinically studied proprietary turmeric extract, TurmXTRA 60N, WokVel Boswellia Serrata and glucosamine HCL to help strengthen joints and maintain the cartilage essential for joint movement.* To find more information, visit HiFirstDay.com.
Collagen
Diet, stress and aging can play a role in the amount of collagen the body can produce. Without proper production, the skin can lose its elasticity and flexibility – leading to sagging skin and the appearance of fine lines. Collagen is also essential to maintaining healthy, shining hair and strong nails. Consider stirring Sports Research Multi Collagen Complex Powder into your favorite drink as it contains five types of collagens, as well as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, to support collagen production and healthy skin.* Each serving of the easy-to-use powder contains 10 grams of collagen. Learn more at SportsResearch.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
SOURCE:
CocoaVia
HEALTHY LIVING
Easy steps to self-monitor blood pressure
(Family Features) Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, or hypertension, and many don’t even know it.
High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and even death, but can be controllable.
To stay on top of your blood pressure and manage risks, follow these easy steps from the American Heart Association to self-monitor blood pressure:
- Get It – grab your validated self-monitoring blood pressure (SMBP) device
- Slip It – slide the SMBP cuff up your arm
- Cuff It – wrap the cuff snugly, but not too tight
- Check It – check your blood pressure on the device
Then be sure to share those numbers with your doctor.
Did you know that certain OTC pain relievers can elevate blood pressure? Ask your doctor about over the counter pain relievers that won’t raise your blood pressure.
Visit heart.org/hbptools to watch a video and find of list of resources.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
HEALTHY LIVING
5 heart health tips for the holidays
(Family Features) Food, drinks, gifts and time with family make the holidays a merry occasion for people across the country. However, all that celebrating can sometimes become a distraction from maintaining heart health.
In fact, the joys of the season can become marred for many as research shows an uptick in cardiac events and heart attack deaths during the final week of December. According to a study published in the American Heart Association journal, “Circulation,” more cardiac deaths occur on Dec. 25 than any other day of the year, followed by the second largest number on Dec. 26 and third largest on Jan. 1.
“The holidays are a busy, often stressful time for many of us,” said American Heart Association Chief Clinical Science Officer Mitchell S.V. Elkind, M.D., M.S., FAHA. “Routines are disrupted. We may tend to eat and drink more and exercise and relax less. We’re getting too little sleep and experiencing too much stress. While we don’t know exactly why there are more deadly heart attacks during this time, it’s important to be aware that these factors can snowball, increasing the risk for a deadly cardiac event.”
Being aware of this annual phenomenon and taking a few important, heart-healthy steps can help save lives. Consider these tips from Dr. Elkind and the experts at the American Heart Association.
- Know symptoms and take action. Heart attack signs vary in men and women, but it’s important to recognize them early and call 9-1-1 for help. The sooner medical treatment begins, the better chances of survival and preventing heart damage.
- Celebrate in moderation. Eating healthfully during the holidays doesn’t have to mean depriving yourself. There are ways to eat smart, such as by limiting sodium intake and looking for small, healthy swaps so you continue to feel your best while eating and drinking in moderation.
- Practice goodwill toward yourself. Make time to take care of yourself during this busy season. Reading a favorite book, meditating or even playing with pets are productive ways to reduce stress from the family interactions, strained finances, hectic schedules, traveling and other stressors that can be brought on by the holidays.
- Keep moving. The hustle and bustle of holiday preparation often pushes exercise to the side, but it’s important to stay active as much as possible. Get creative to keep moving by going for a family walk or playing physically active games with loved ones.
- Stick to your medications. Busy schedules can cause some people to skip medications, sometimes even forgetting them at home or not getting refills in a timely manner. Try using a medication chart as a reminder, and be sure to keep tabs on your blood pressure numbers.
Discover more ways to live heart-healthy during the holidays and throughout the year at heart.org.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE4 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob