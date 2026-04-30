Grow healthier plants, use less water by improving soil

(Feature Impact) Almost every gardener knows the frustration: One corner of the garden bursts with life while another struggles to hang on. Flowers are slow to open, vegetables disappoint and the soil seems to drink up water and ask for more.

However, seasoned gardeners know the difference between a struggling garden and a thriving one almost always comes down to what’s beneath the surface.

Success Runs Soil Deep

The change in seasons can leave soil compacted and depleted, so spending some time giving it a boost can set the stage for strong, healthy plants. It may also be easier than many gardeners think to give soil the help it needs. Blending in amendments like biochar improves soil health, helps retain water and locks in nutrients.

An easy-to-use yet powerful conditioner that helps balance soil pH, Wakefield BioChar boosts soil fertility and supports stronger, healthier plant growth. Once it’s mixed into soil, biochar becomes a powerhouse worker. It holds onto water like a sponge, slowly releasing and making the water accessible, so plants continually receive moisture and gardeners need to water less. It also makes nutrients more available to plants, resulting in healthier gardens and greener lawns.

An Easy-to-Use Boost

When planting in the garden or pots, biochar should make up approximately 10% of the soil mix. If you’re setting up a garden bed, mix it into the soil to a depth of 4-6 inches (1 cubic foot is plenty for a 4-by-8-foot garden bed). For trees and shrubs, adding biochar directly to the roots helps them get off to a strong start and supports healthy growth.

It’s also a natural way to improve a lawn’s look and performance. To add biochar to your lawn to prepare for warm weather, spread it evenly across the grass, either by hand or with a broadcast spreader for larger areas. Aim for a thin, even layer to ensure all parts of your lawn benefit from its properties, improving long-term soil health. For newly planted lawns, mix 1 cubic foot of biochar into every 100 square feet of soil, making sure it penetrates 2-4 inches deep.

No matter where you use biochar, water regularly for the first week to activate its benefits. Watering helps biochar settle into the soil and start working, as its porous structure holds moisture, helping keep gardens and lawns hydrated.

Sustainable from the Ground Up

Not only does biochar deeply nourish your garden or lawn, it also helps create a more sustainable environment for years to come. It’s made by heating natural materials, such as organic wood waste, in a way that stores carbon rather than releasing it into the atmosphere as greenhouse gases.

The process – called pyrolysis – locks carbon into a stable form that doesn’t break down as quickly as mulch or compost and transforms into a light, porous material that stays active, season after season, to ensure nutrient-rich soil for years to come.

Beyond the Lawn

It isn’t just for providing plants with healthier soil. Bring biochar along on camping trips, as it also works wellfor composting toilets and has the added benefit of controlling odors and absorbing waste, making it a sustainable option that can be composted afterward.

It can also be used as livestock bedding as it absorbs liquids, neutralizes odors and can be mixed with manure to create a more nutrient-rich compost for plants and crops.

Learn more about planting healthy gardens and green spaces at WakefieldBiochar.com/grow.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (woman gardening)

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Wakefield BioChar