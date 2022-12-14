EDIBLES
Make holiday memories with sweet eats
(Family Features) Whether your festivities include immediate family or bring together relatives from around the country, the holidays are about making memories with loved ones. From the first days of the season to the last, many families spend their precious time together with favorite activities and the best foods the holidays have to offer.
This year, you can change things up and start new traditions with a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to update classics due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh that doesn’t brown as quickly as other apples all lend themselves to shareable recipes like this Apple Wreath Salad or Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese, both perfect for holiday parties.
Because cherished memories are made with sweet ingredients, you can turn cozy movie nights into festive and memorable events year after year by pairing Hallmark Channel’s popular “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies with delicious desserts like Apple Custard Sponge Trifle and Brown Butter Apple Pie.
Find more memory-making recipes at EnvyApple.com.
Apple Custard Sponge Trifle
Servings: 8-10
- 6 Envy apples
- 2 tablespoons golden caster sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, water
- 1 tablespoon corn flour
- 1 large plain sponge cake
- 2 cups vanilla bean custard
- 1/2 cup caramel or butterscotch sauce, plus additional for garnish, divided
- 1/2 cup creamfresh apple slices
- fresh strawberry slices
- Peel, core and dice apples; place in large saucepan. Add caster sugar, cinnamon and 1/2 cup water. Simmer apples 5-8 minutes until tender.
- Combine corn flour and remaining water. Stir corn flour mixture into apples until apples are syrupy.
- Cut sponge cake into 2-centimeter diced pieces. Arrange 1/3 of sponge pieces in base of serving bowl. Add half of cinnamon apple pieces, including syrupy juices. Add 1 cup custard and drizzle with 1/4 cup caramel sauce. Repeat with remaining ingredients, finishing with sponge cake; chill.
- Whip cream and spoon dollops over sponge cake to cover top. Garnish with apple slices, strawberry slices and caramel sauce.
Apple Wreath Salad
Recipe courtesy of “The Produce Moms” (@theproducemoms)
Balsamic Dressing:
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, finely ground
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salad:
- 10 ounces baby arugula
- 3 Envy apples, sliced
- 9 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 3 ounces pomegranate arils
- 3 ounces pecans, toasted
- To make balsamic dressing: In small serving bowl, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
- Place dressing bowl in center of large board or platter. Arrange arugula around dressing bowl in wreath shape.
- Place apple slices on top of arugula. Sprinkle on goat cheese, pomegranate arils and pecans.
Brown Butter Apple Pie
Streusel Topping:
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Filling:
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 pounds Envy apples, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 deep dish frozen pie shell
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- To make streusel topping: Mix flour, chopped pecans and light brown sugar. Stir in butter using fingertips until incorporated with small lumps of butter visible. Refrigerate.
- To make filling: In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter until amber, stirring often. Set aside to cool. In large bowl, stir sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and flour using spatula. Pour brown butter over apples and mix, scraping skillet with rubber spatula to incorporate brown butter bits.
- Place frozen pie shell on baking sheet. Add 2 cups apple mixture into shell, gently pressing apple slices for even base. Add remaining apple slices and gently press. Sprinkle streusel topping evenly over apples.
- Bake 30 minutes then reduce oven temperature to 350 F and bake 35-45 minutes until topping is golden and apples feel tender when pierced with fork.
Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese
- Salted water
- 1 pound macaroni noodles
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 Envy apple, peeled and diced
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cups milk
- 3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 cup Romano cheese, grated
- 1 cup gruyere cheese, grated
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
Topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add noodles and cook until just tender. Drain and set aside.
- In large pot over high heat, melt butter then saute diced apple until caramelized and tender. Sprinkle in flour and stir. Cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.
- Whisk in heavy cream and milk; bring to boil, whisking frequently so milk doesn’t burn.
- Once boiling, turn heat to low and whisk in cheddar cheese, Romano cheese, gruyere cheese, salt and Worcestershire. Continue whisking until cheese is melted thoroughly.
- Carefully pour mixture into large blender and blend on high until smooth.
- Pour cheese sauce over noodles and stir.
- Pour macaroni and cheese into 9-by-13-inch pan and spread evenly.
- Heat oven to broil.
- To make topping: In medium bowl, melt butter and stir in panko breadcrumbs.
- Sprinkle breadcrumbs over macaroni and cheese; broil until golden brown.
SOURCE:
Envy Apples
EDIBLES
Make holidays magical with hearty meals
(Family Features) Capturing the magic of the holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast truly memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors for all.
Starting with tender cuts of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, these dishes from chef David Rose call to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with modern twists you can claim as your own.
Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus offers classic taste while Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes brings some zing to the kitchen. For seafood lovers looking to make a splash at this year’s get-togethers, Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice provide a savory, succulent pairing worthy of the season.
Visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog to find more recipes fit for the holidays.
Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: about 90 minutes
Chateaubriand:
- 1 Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand (2-4 pounds)
- kosher salt
- ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
Red Wine Gravy:
- Reserved chateaubriand juices
- 1 medium shallot, small diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 cups red wine
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 2 beef bouillon cubes
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- kosher salt, to taste
- ground black pepper, to tastePreheat smoker or pellet grill to 275 F.
Lemon-Garlic Asparagus:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 pound jumbo asparagus, stems trimmed and spears blanched in salted water
- 1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- To make chateaubriand: Pat chateaubriand dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt and pepper; bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 250 F.
- In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to high heat.
- Sear chateaubriand on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.
- Remove chateaubriand from pan, reserving pan drippings; place chateaubriand on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness.
- Rest chateaubriand 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.
- To make red wine gravy: Bring cast-iron pan with reserved chateaubriand drippings to high heat then add shallots and minced garlic. Brown 30 seconds.
- Add red wine and deglaze pan, cooking until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium and whisk in 2 tablespoons butter and flour until all clumps have disappeared and mixture is well-incorporated, 3-4 minutes.
- Add water and bouillon cubes; bring to boil then whisk in stone ground mustard.
- Reduce to low heat and simmer until achieving sauce-like consistency, 7-8 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter until fully melted and emulsified into sauce.
- To make lemon-garlic asparagus: In large saucepan, bring olive oil to medium-high heat.
- Add asparagus and season with salt, ground black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. Sear undisturbed about 1 minute.
- Turn asparagus and add minced garlic, sauteing about 10 seconds. Add lemon juice and continue sauteing until reduced by two-thirds, about 1 minute.
- Turn off heat and add butter, stirring until emulsified into pan sauce. Season with salt and ground black pepper, to taste.
- Serve chateaubriand with lemon-garlic asparagus and red wine gravy.
Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Dirty Rice:
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- water
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 pound Omaha Steaks Ultra-Premium Ground Beef
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 medium red bell pepper, small diced
- 2 green onions, minced
- 1 cup small diced yellow onion
- 1/2 cup tomato-based sofrito
- 3 1/2 cups chicken broth
Crab Stuffing:
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons seafood seasoning
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- 20 butter crackers, finely crushed
- 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat
Crab Stuffed Lobster:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 4 Omaha Steaks Cold Water Lobster Tails (5 ounces each), halved lengthwise
- To make dirty rice: Rinse jasmine rice with water until water is clear. Drain.
- In large saucepot, bring vegetable oil to medium-high heat.
- Add ground beef, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika; saute 5 minutes until browned.
- Using slotted spoon, remove browned beef and set aside.
- Add butter to pot then add red bell pepper, green onions and yellow onions. Saute 2 minutes until lightly caramelized.
- Add sofrito and jasmine rice to pot; saute 1 minute. Add cooked ground beef and chicken stock; bring to boil. Once mixture boils, reduce heat to simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and leave lid on pot 5 minutes. Fluff rice with fork and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- To make crab stuffing: In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
- Gently fold in crushed butter crackers and crab meat. Set aside.
- To make crab stuffed lobster: Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Stir melted butter, salt and lemon juice. Brush lobster tails with butter mixture.
- Divide crab stuffing into eight portions. Stuff each lobster tail half with crab stuffing, pressing stuffing into lobster. Place stuffed lobster tails on aluminum foil-lined sheet pan and bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with dirty rice.
Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: about 2 1/2 hours
Servings: 4-6
Creamy Horseradish Sauce:
- 15 ounces crema or sour cream
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons horseradish
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
Pepper Rub:
- 3 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon ground peppercorn medley
- 2 teaspoons ground guajillo chili
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
Prime Rib:
- 1 Omaha Steaks Boneless Heart of Prime Rib Roast (4 pounds)
- pepper rub
- 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
Crushed Potatoes:
- 1 pound baby red skin potatoes
- cold water
- 1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons finely minced Italian parsley
- ground black pepper
- To make creamy horseradish sauce: In medium bowl, whisk crema, mayonnaise, horseradish, vinegar, chives, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika until well-incorporated. Season with additional salt and white pepper, to taste.
- To make pepper rub: In small bowl, stir salt, peppercorns, chili and thyme.
- To make prime rib: Pat prime rib dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with pepper rub and bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 250 F.
- In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to medium-high heat.
- Sear prime rib on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.
- Place seared prime rib on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness. Cook until internal temperature is 10 F below desired doneness.
- Rest prime rib 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.
- To make crushed potatoes: Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Add potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add 1 pinch salt. Over high heat, boil 8-10 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and completely cool with running cold water.
- Once cool, carefully crush potatoes with palms until skin breaks and potatoes are slightly crushed.
- In medium bowl, whisk olive oil, garlic and parsley.
- Place crushed potatoes on aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and toss lightly with olive oil mixture. Season potatoes on both sides with kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste. Roast potatoes until crisped and golden brown, 15-17 minutes.
- Serve prime rib with crushed potatoes and creamy horseradish sauce.
SOURCE:
Omaha Steaks
EDIBLES
Kick winter’s chill with hearty chowder
(Family Features) Colder, shorter days call for a little comfort. Cozying up with a hearty meal on brisk winter evenings can help fight off the chill while savoring favorite flavors alongside the ones you love.
Avoid venturing into the cold for a trip to the store by turning to a pantry staple like sweet potatoes. As one of the most versatile veggies, they’re easy to add to a variety of recipes while enhancing both flavor and nutrition. Perfectly suitable for both simple and elevated dishes, they can be baked, microwaved, grilled, slow cooked or prepared on the stove so their sweet taste never goes out of style.
Their long shelf life – up to four weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area away from heat sources – means you can rely on sweet potatoes throughout the winter as an on-hand ingredient. Additionally, as a “diabetes superfood” according to the American Diabetes Association, they’re rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease, making them a key source of nutrients during wintertime.
When your family needs a warm-up on those frosty days, put sweet potatoes at the center of mealtime (with an added kick) in this Jalapeno Sweetpotato Chowder. Loaded with the flavors of winter comfort, it’s a filling meal that makes enough for a crowd so no one goes hungry.
Visit ncsweetpotatoes.com to find more comforting meal ideas.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Jalapeno Sweetpotato Chowder
Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission
Servings: 6
- 2 large North Carolina sweet potatoes, baked
- 1 small onion, 1/4-inch diced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 quart chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 cups cooked chicken, cubed
- 1 1/2 cups whole corn kernels
- 2 teaspoons minced jalapenos
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- chopped scallions, for garnish
- Peel baked sweet potatoes; discard skin and puree.
- In soup pot, saute onion in butter until softened. Add pureed sweet potato and stock, as desired. Bring to boil, reducing liquid slightly.
- Add chicken, corn, jalapenos, heavy cream and salt. Simmer 10 minutes.
- To serve, ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped scallions.
EDIBLES
Thanksgiving traditions, memory-making meals
Waking up to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition that brings smiles and happiness for many families, and this year, an iconic brand will join the festivities. Since 1921, Wonder Bread has captured the “wonder” its founder Elmer Cline experienced when first watching a hot air balloon race. It’s often credited with the popularization of sliced bread in the United States and now, for the first time, its legacy will be on display Nov. 24 parading through the streets of New York City.
To celebrate the special occasion and the joy that Thanksgiving brings, you can enjoy Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls as a delicious homemade meal that’s as easy to make as it is to share. If you’re searching for a tasty side that’ll leave your loved ones stuffed, look no further than this Thanksgiving Stuffing, a classic accompaniment to holiday meals and a favorite of home chefs across the country.
To learn more about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and find family-favorite recipes fit for Thanksgiving feasts, visit wonderbread.com/macys-parade.
Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 package of Wonder Dinner Rolls
- 2 cups diced turkey, cooked
- 1 cup cranberry sauce or relish
- 6 slices Swiss cheese
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon dried minced onion
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon parsley
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Cover 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Remove rolls from package in one piece, cutting entire slab in half lengthwise to create one half of “tops” and one half of “bottoms.”
- Place bottom half in foil-covered pan and layer with turkey, cranberry sauce and Swiss cheese. Add top half of rolls.
- In microwave, melt butter and whisk in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion and salt and pepper, to taste. Pour evenly over rolls.
- Cover with foil and let sit 5-10 minutes then bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 minutes.
- Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan cheese. Slice into individual rolls.
Thanksgiving Stuffing
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, divided
- 3 cups chopped onion
- 2 1/2 cups chopped celery
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons celery seeds
- 1 pinch grated nutmeg
- 1 pinch ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 loaf Wonder Classic White Bread, cubed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups low-salt chicken broth
- Heat oven to 325 F.
- In large skillet over medium heat, melt 1/4 cup butter. Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, celery seeds, nutmeg, cloves and salt.
- Cover and cook until onions are soft, 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In large bowl, toss sauteed vegetables with bread cubes and season with pepper. Melt remaining butter and pour over stuffing along with broth then toss to coat.
- Bake, covered, until heated through, about 35 minutes. Uncover and bake additional 15 minutes.
SOURCE:
Wonder Bread
Trending
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS1 week ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS4 days ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE2 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob