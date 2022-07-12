COUNTY LIFE
Pancakes with Santa serves some 300 meals
Small town Christmas-Nocona style celebrated during the weekend
Nocona hosted its Small Town Christmas Nocona Style Saturday night. (Top) Dan Fenoglio created his own unique holiday sleigh for the parade. (Bottom) Bob and Kristal Ferguson, 2022 Mardi Gras King and Queen were dressed for the holidays to remind folks Mardi Gras Nocona Style is coming in February. (Courtesy photos)
Christmas in Forestburg this weekend
The community of Forestburg has kicked off its holiday season with a tree lighting on Nov. 30 with its Christmas in Forestburg activities planned for Dec. 9-10.
At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 there will be a Community Movie Night in the Forestburg Community Center parking lot.
Christmas in Forestburg will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. There will be activities at the community center and around town. There will be free activities for the kids, vendors, and food trucks from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
The Forestburg Volunteer Fire Department will have a Christmas Street Dance, “Forestburg on Fire,” immediately following the parade from 6:30-11 p.m. in front of the fire hall. This is a free event, and donations will be accepted.
Nocona CC opens Christmas yard decorating contest
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce wants the city to sparkle during the Christmas season, so they invite everyone to take part in a Christmas Yard Decorating Contest.
Within the city limits four grand prizes of $50 will be given out, plus one grand prize of $50 for outside the city limits.
Judging takes place this week from Dec. 5-9. Winners will be announced Dec. 13. Visit the chamber at nocona.org. for details.
