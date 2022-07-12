Pancakes with Santa serves some 300 meals

The community of Forestburg has kicked off its holiday season with a tree lighting on Nov. 30 with its Christmas in Forestburg activities planned for Dec. 9-10.

At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 there will be a Community Movie Night in the Forestburg Community Center parking lot.

Christmas in Forestburg will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. There will be activities at the community center and around town. There will be free activities for the kids, vendors, and food trucks from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

The Forestburg Volunteer Fire Department will have a Christmas Street Dance, “Forestburg on Fire,” immediately following the parade from 6:30-11 p.m. in front of the fire hall. This is a free event, and donations will be accepted.