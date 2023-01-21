NEWS
Tax deadlines nears on Jan. 31
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County property owners have just over a week in which to pay their county, city, school and hospital district taxes before facing any penalty or interest charges.
The deadline to pay your taxes is Jan. 31 in order to avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 at which point attorney fees are added. Taxes were due when the customer received the tax statement around Oct. 1, 2022.
In Montague County there are two offices that collect taxes for a combination of entities. Officials with the county tax assessor’s office and Montague County Tax Appraisal District reported traffic is brisk as the deadline nears.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Flood mitigation project finalized by regional flood planning group
Flood Mitigation Project sponsors can submit additional data for potential inclusion in the Amended Plan until Jan. 27, 2023; Amended Plan will be adopted and submitted to the Texas Water Development Board in July 2023
After meeting to review public input and approve final plan revisions in November, the Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group (Trinity RFPG) has now submitted the first-ever Regional Flood Plan for the Trinity River Basin to the Texas Water Development Board.
The Trinity Regional Flood Plan draws on the best available science, data, models and flood risk mapping to recommend over $1 billion in flood mitigation actions designed to fix local flooding issues and reduce flood-related loss of lives, property and livelihoods throughout the region. The full 2023 Trinity Regional Flood Plan can be found on the Planning Documents page of the Trinity RFPG website (trinityrfpg.org), using the Categories tool to sort by “2023 Final Plan.”
“It’s hard to believe that just two years ago, we were beginning this important, novel regional flood planning process not only here in the Trinity River Basin but also across the entire state, and now here we are with the first-ever regional plan,” said Glenn Clingenpeel, chair of the Trinity RFPG. “While the adoption of this Regional Flood Plan is something our local communities should be both proud of and excited about, there is still much work to be done. As we progress toward adoption of the first-ever State Flood Plan in 2024, we continue to encourage submission of other potential flooding solutions to the Planning Group so we can enhance our plan over the coming months.”
Potential Flood Mitigation Project sponsors from across the Trinity River Basin still have until Friday, Jan. 27, to submit project data for potential inclusion in the Amended Regional Flood Plan, which will be delivered to the TWDB in July 2023. This will be the last major opportunity for Regional Flood Plan enhancements before the next five-year planning cycle. All FMPs included in the Amended Regional Plan and the 2024 State Flood Plan could be eligible for possible state funding in the near future.
To submit proposed FMP data for consideration, please contact Trinity RFPG technical consultant team member David Rivera with Freese and Nichols at 214-217-2263 or David.Rivera@freese.com.
All proposed project submissions will be grouped into tiers, based on certain criteria. To see the Trinity RFPG’s approach for FMP tiering, including a list of the specific criteria/data required for FMPs to achieve “Tier 1” status, please click here. Please note that essentially all projects classified as Tier 1 will be included in the Amended Plan, so long as the sponsor provides FMP data that meets the TWDB Technical Guideline requirements described in Section 3.9.C.
After all proposed FMP data has been reviewed, the 2023 Trinity Regional Flood Plan will be amended to include additional flood mitigation solutions according to the tiered approach as noted above. The amended plan will be submitted to the TWDB in July 2023. Based on all the amended regional flood plans, the TWDB will prepare and adopt Texas’ first-ever State Flood Plan and present it to the Texas Legislature in September 2024.
The Trinity RFPG is among 15 regional flood planning groups designated in April 2020 by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), as a result of Senate Bill 8, 86th Texas Legislature, which established a groundbreaking, new regional and state flood planning process. At the same time, the Texas Legislature also created a new flood financial assistance fund and charged the TWDB with administering the fund. The Flood Infrastructure Fund, approved by Texas voters in November 2019, will be used to finance flood-related projects.
After the current, first round of flood planning, each of the regional flood planning groups will update their plans every five years.
The initial members of the Trinity RFPG were designated by the TWDB in 2020. The Planning Group’s membership includes at least one voting member from each of the following interest categories: the public, counties, municipalities, industry, agriculture, environment, small business, electric-generating utilities, river authorities, water districts, water utilities and flood districts. In April 2021, the Trinity RFPG engaged a technical consultant team led by Halff Associates to support its planning effort.
The Trinity RFPG’s planning region (Trinity River Basin or Region 3) has an estimated population of approximately 8 million and spans a nearly 18,000-square mile, 38-county region from Cooke County in the north to Chambers County on the Gulf Coast.
For more information, visit the Trinity RFPG website at www.trinityrfpg.org, follow the group on Twitter https://twitter.com/TrinityRFPG or email the group via info@trinityrfpg.org.
Commissioners hear road topics Monday
A public hearing for vacating a portion of road near Lake Nocona will open the day at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 23, followed by the regular court agenda at 9 a.m.
Precinct Four Commissioner Bob Langford asked to vacate 237 feet at the end of Storey Road in the Buck Keck Lakeview Subdivision and 321 feet of an unnamed road in the Hillcrest Lake Lots unit two. Action on the topic would take place in the second meeting.
The 9 a.m. agenda opens with a request to move a pair of polling locations. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall will discuss moving from Bowie Bible Baptist Church to the Bowie Senior Citizens Center and from the Nocona Community Center to the Nocona City Hall Council Room.
Commissioners will consider hiring an engineering firm to design and provide specifications for bid purposes of a sewer treatment plant.
The sheriff’s office will present its 2022 racial profiling report as required by the federal government.
An amendment to the county’s agreement with Windstream will be examined. Bids for rock hauling and fuel also will be opened.
Several property issues round out the agenda: Consider a preliminary plat of lots 1-3 in the Daniel Estates Subdivision, 15 acres in precinct two; final plat of lots 1-3 Kingdom Heights II Subdivision, 12.68 acres in precinct two and the final plat of lots 1-3 Rhoades-Polk Subdivision, 9.77 acres in precinct two.
Montague County burn ban extended
