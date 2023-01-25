Bowie Chamber celebrates by presenting community awards

By BARBARA GREEN

The 2023 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet sparkled with its “Denim and Diamonds” theme Monday night as the community center filled with about 225 guests celebrating the 2022 accomplishments.

The evening opened with hors d’oeuvre and socializing in the big hall, then the curtains were drawn back and guests poured into the banquet hall to get their first look at all the beautifully decorated tables.

Fresh flowers, sparkling lights, glitter and diamond accents filled the tables. Once more chamber members were invited to decorate the tables to showcase their businesses.

The best decorated table awards were presented in the first-ever three-way tie. Those receiving the award were JCC Builders, Sue Swint Realty and Kory Hooks Auto Group.

The late ‘Miss Yaya” Yajaira Cachonegrete,

received the Community Support Award along with her Spanish Club. (Courtesy photo)

Top awards during the night went to James and Joan Cantwell, the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award recognizing volunteerism; Community Support to the Bowie High School Spanish Club and its leader the late “Miss Yaya” Yajaira Cachonegrete; Business of the Year to KNTX and New Membership Award to Kimber Creek Gift Shop and Wine Bar.

