COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Chamber celebrates by presenting community awards

Published

21 hours ago

on

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The 2023 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet sparkled with its “Denim and Diamonds” theme Monday night as the community center filled with about 225 guests celebrating the 2022 accomplishments.
The evening opened with hors d’oeuvre and socializing in the big hall, then the curtains were drawn back and guests poured into the banquet hall to get their first look at all the beautifully decorated tables.
Fresh flowers, sparkling lights, glitter and diamond accents filled the tables. Once more chamber members were invited to decorate the tables to showcase their businesses.
The best decorated table awards were presented in the first-ever three-way tie. Those receiving the award were JCC Builders, Sue Swint Realty and Kory Hooks Auto Group.

The late ‘Miss Yaya” Yajaira Cachonegrete,
received the Community Support Award along with her Spanish Club. (Courtesy photo)

Top awards during the night went to James and Joan Cantwell, the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award recognizing volunteerism; Community Support to the Bowie High School Spanish Club and its leader the late “Miss Yaya” Yajaira Cachonegrete; Business of the Year to KNTX and New Membership Award to Kimber Creek Gift Shop and Wine Bar.

See full coverage in your mid-week Bowie News.

James and Joan Cantwell, recipients of the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award, are shown with their family members Jennifer Leedy, Judy and Arne Gelfert at the banquet. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Alzheimer support groups meet locally

Published

18 hours ago

on

01/25/2023

By

The Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter will host family support group meetings for caregivers in Bowie and Nocona.
The Nocona group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Grace Care Center of Nocona. The Bowie group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie.

The support group is free and is open to caregivers, family members and friends of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
The support groups are a safe haven of understanding, companionship and encouragement for those who are often lost in the maze of this complicated, mysterious disease.
There will be monthly gatherings for members to share experiences, knowledge and provide emotional support as well as coping skills in matters relating to caregiving.
The groups also provide a forum for learning, with educational topics discussed concerning dementia-related issues.
For further information and a complete listing of groups, call the Alzheimer’s Association- North Central Texas Chapter at 940-767-8800 or 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/northcentraltexas.

COUNTY LIFE

Masons plan chicken spaghetti dinner

Published

22 hours ago

on

01/25/2023

By

The Bowie Masonic Lodge #578 will host a Valentine’s chicken spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham.
The meal is by donation only. Take-out is available.
There will be a prize drawing for a Remington 870 .12 gauge shotgun and a cake and pie auction to benefit the scholarship fund.

COUNTY LIFE

County offices open late Wednesday

Published

1 day ago

on

01/24/2023

By

OFFICES OPENING LATE – Due to winter weather conditions the Montague County Courthouse and annex will delay opening on Wednesday until 10 a.m. reported County Judge Kevin Benton.

