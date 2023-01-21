COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Junior High Science Fair a big hit with 41 entries
Bowie Chamber of Commerce readies its 2023 banquet
Tickets are now available for the 2023 Denim and Diamonds Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet on Jan. 23 at the Bowie Community Center.
Tickets are $40 and will feature a meal cooked up by Mike Humpert. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and the banquet doors open at 6:40 p.m. for dinner seating.
Call 940-872-1173 to reserve tickets or visit the chamber website at bowietxchamber.org to order online.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Highway 82 motorists moving to new roadway
Phase one of the U.S. Highway 82 widening project from the edge of Nocona to nearly Ringgold, is slightly ahead of schedule, but new detours start this week as traffic is moved to the newly built lanes.
Adele Lewis, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Wichita Falls District, said the transition was expected to begin during the week of Jan. 16. Also, North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.
Construction crews will coordinate the lane switch moving one side of traffic at a time. Moving eastbound to westbound to the new pavement will take a couple of days said Lewis. Once all traffic is moved, construction will begin on the new eastbound lanes.
Lewis explained meanwhile the detour signs for South Airport Road and the barricades for the closure will be coordinated with the lane switch.
If someone wants to be on South Airport Road, they will need to go south on State Highway 175/ Montague St., turn right onto Rock Springs School, then turn right to Kirby, then right again onto Rice to tie back into Airport Road. Rice is the proper street name said Lewis but the plans show it as Admire.
Read more on this story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Saint Jo senior wins Fort Worth Show grand champion with her painting
Kate Sherwin’s “Deere Friend” painting won Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show Art Contest this past week. The Saint Jo teen also received an $11,400 scholarship.
Sherwin’s painting was selected from more than 1,800 entries. The top six finalists were invited to attend an awards ceremony on Jan. 7 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth at which time the final placements were announced. This was the same night as the Montague County Youth Fair sale where she won grand champion senior art with another painting.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
