Bowie, Nocona boys lift at Alvord

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Panthers barely survived at Prairie Valley on Friday night.

The Panthers won 51-48 against a Bulldog team that was in control for most of the game.

Saint Jo came into the game with only one district loss to Midway so far and goals to try and go for the district title with its experienced team. The Panthers beat Prairie Valley earlier this season in their hosted tournament in December by 38 points as the Bulldogs work in some younger, inexperienced players to go with their experienced backcourt.

Early on Saint Jo led 15-9 in the first quarter as it used its size and athleticism to take control. The second and third quarters were dominated by Prairie Valley team that just seemed to want it more than Saint Jo.

The Bulldogs limited the Panthers to only 15 points the next two quarters and made enough shots centered around point guard Tyler Winkler running pick and rolls and Prairie Valley making timely 3-pointers or just hustling for scrappy shot attempts.

Despite this, Saint Jo trailed only 33-30 heading into the fourth quarter though it seemed from its end everything was going wrong.

It was back and forth down the stretch as the Panthers retook the lead for the first time in the second half with 35 seconds left on a Kile Thurman field goal to make it 47-45. Prairie Valley did have a chance to retake the lead when it was fouled on a 3-point shot, but only one was made to cut the lead to 47-46. The Panthers were then sent to the free throw line and Devin Stewart made both to go up 49-46.

The Bulldogs somehow got fouled on another 3-pointer with eight seconds left and had a chance to tie the game, but missed the first before making the final two to again cut the lead to one point 49-48.

Prairie Valley got a quick steal and shot up to try and take the lead, but it missed and the Panthers got control of the ball. Thurman again was sent to the free throw line and again made both free throws to push Saint Jo’s lead to 51-48 with four seconds left.

Prairie Valley got the ball and Winkler advanced it just inside half court on the right side and launched a running shot that was close, but did not go in as the Panthers won the game.

His friend on the other team Thurman consoled him immediately afterwards despite the close fought game.

Thurman led the Panthers with 16 points while Brice Durham was second with 14 points.

For Prairie Valley, Winkler led the team with 22 points while Dakota Fore and Eli Croxton each had six points each. Croxton led the team with five steals while Fore and Winkler each had five rebounds.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost their district opener on Friday night at Seymour.

The Panthers won 48-45 as the Indians were playing from behind after a not so great start in the first half.

Seymour was up 18-9 after the first quarter and while Nocona scored better in the second quarter, it was not enough to keep the Panthers from building a double-digit lead 35-23 at halftime.

Coach Brody Wilson said the main culprits for the getting in the hole came down to two things were hashed out at halftime.

“We were down early and it was mostly due to not rebounding and taking forced shots,” Wilson said. “We played better defense and rebounded better in the second half to come back and give ourselves a chance.”

After a low-scoring third quarter did not see Nocona make up any ground, the team started rolling in the fourth quarter.

In the end, the Indians had a chance to tie the game up at the end, but it did not go their way in the final play.

“We had the ball with five seconds left, down three, and turned it over on a dribble handoff,” Wilson said.

Seymour won 48-45.

Brady McCasland led the team with 20 points while Michael Wetmore was second with eight points. Conley Kleinhans and Charlie Fuller each had a team high six rebounds.

