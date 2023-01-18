SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona boys lift at Alvord
Both Bowie and Nocona boy powerlifters started their season competing at Alvord on Thursday.
The Jackrabbits had eight lifters finish among the top five in their weight class to help finish third overall. The Indians had five lifters finish in the top five as the team finished fifth overall.
Bowie did not have any lifters win their weight class, but did have four lifters finish second. Roberton Zambrano finished second in the 132 pound weight class by lifting a total of 765 pounds. One weight class up Cooper McShan finished second in the 148 class with a total of 1,065 pounds.
On the opposite side of the weight scale, Jakson Hofbauer finished second in the 275 pound weight class by lifting 1,415 pounds, which was also the second highest total at the entire meet. Sterling Harrington then finished second in the 308 weight class by lifting 1,140 pounds.
Other Jackrabbit lifters who finish among the top five in their weight class that scored points toward the team’s total included Jacobi McGregor in the 308 class (3rd), Jax Johnston in the 181 class (4th), Rylan Cole in the 242 class (4th) and Jorge DeLeon in the 275 class (4th).
For Nocona, the team had two lifters finish second in their weight classes that led the team. Nicky Diaz competed in the 114 pound weight class and ended with a total of 590 pounds. Johnny Stone competed in the 198 class and lifted a team best total of 1,220 pounds.
The other three Indian lifters who finished among the top five in their weight classes included Arturo Garcia in the 165 class (3rd), Miguel Olivares in the 148 class (4th) and Matthew Johnson in the 242 class (5th).
To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three lifts, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Boys Roundup
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Panthers barely survived at Prairie Valley on Friday night.
The Panthers won 51-48 against a Bulldog team that was in control for most of the game.
Saint Jo came into the game with only one district loss to Midway so far and goals to try and go for the district title with its experienced team. The Panthers beat Prairie Valley earlier this season in their hosted tournament in December by 38 points as the Bulldogs work in some younger, inexperienced players to go with their experienced backcourt.
Early on Saint Jo led 15-9 in the first quarter as it used its size and athleticism to take control. The second and third quarters were dominated by Prairie Valley team that just seemed to want it more than Saint Jo.
The Bulldogs limited the Panthers to only 15 points the next two quarters and made enough shots centered around point guard Tyler Winkler running pick and rolls and Prairie Valley making timely 3-pointers or just hustling for scrappy shot attempts.
Despite this, Saint Jo trailed only 33-30 heading into the fourth quarter though it seemed from its end everything was going wrong.
It was back and forth down the stretch as the Panthers retook the lead for the first time in the second half with 35 seconds left on a Kile Thurman field goal to make it 47-45. Prairie Valley did have a chance to retake the lead when it was fouled on a 3-point shot, but only one was made to cut the lead to 47-46. The Panthers were then sent to the free throw line and Devin Stewart made both to go up 49-46.
The Bulldogs somehow got fouled on another 3-pointer with eight seconds left and had a chance to tie the game, but missed the first before making the final two to again cut the lead to one point 49-48.
Prairie Valley got a quick steal and shot up to try and take the lead, but it missed and the Panthers got control of the ball. Thurman again was sent to the free throw line and again made both free throws to push Saint Jo’s lead to 51-48 with four seconds left.
Prairie Valley got the ball and Winkler advanced it just inside half court on the right side and launched a running shot that was close, but did not go in as the Panthers won the game.
His friend on the other team Thurman consoled him immediately afterwards despite the close fought game.
Thurman led the Panthers with 16 points while Brice Durham was second with 14 points.
For Prairie Valley, Winkler led the team with 22 points while Dakota Fore and Eli Croxton each had six points each. Croxton led the team with five steals while Fore and Winkler each had five rebounds.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost their district opener on Friday night at Seymour.
The Panthers won 48-45 as the Indians were playing from behind after a not so great start in the first half.
Seymour was up 18-9 after the first quarter and while Nocona scored better in the second quarter, it was not enough to keep the Panthers from building a double-digit lead 35-23 at halftime.
Coach Brody Wilson said the main culprits for the getting in the hole came down to two things were hashed out at halftime.
“We were down early and it was mostly due to not rebounding and taking forced shots,” Wilson said. “We played better defense and rebounded better in the second half to come back and give ourselves a chance.”
After a low-scoring third quarter did not see Nocona make up any ground, the team started rolling in the fourth quarter.
In the end, the Indians had a chance to tie the game up at the end, but it did not go their way in the final play.
“We had the ball with five seconds left, down three, and turned it over on a dribble handoff,” Wilson said.
Seymour won 48-45.
Brady McCasland led the team with 20 points while Michael Wetmore was second with eight points. Conley Kleinhans and Charlie Fuller each had a team high six rebounds.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers ran away with a one-sided win at Prairie Valley on Friday.
The Lady Panthers won 76-26 against a Lady Bulldog team that just seemed overwhelmed at times.
Saint Jo employed a press defense with trapping that seemed to give Prairie Valley ball handlers fits.
It also created several transition opportunities for the Lady Panthers that led to easy layups.
While the Lady Bulldogs initially did well enough to only fall behind 19-9 after the first quarter, but Saint Jo scored 25 points in both the second and third quarter to pull away before eventually calling off the press.
Prairie Valley did a good job of limiting the Lady Panthers to only three points in the final period, but could not score enough to make up the massive deficit as Saint Jo won 72-26.
Payzlie Cervantes led the team with 30 points while Taylor Patrick was second with 16 points and Kyler Dunn joined them in double-figures with 11 points.
For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 13 points while Sara Horton was second with 10 points.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians passed their biggest challenge in district so far with flying colors when they traveled to Seymour on Friday.
The Lady Indians won 50-31 against the Lady Panthers.
Nocona came in still undefeated on the year 25-0 and ranked among the top, and in some polls the top, teams in the state in 2A.
Seymour came into the game following a tough one-point loss to Petrolia as the Lady Panthers are also ranked among the top 25 teams in the state.
Still, Nocona could not afford to take them lightly and didn’t from the jump. While the pace was much slower than what the Lady Indians like to play at, defensively Nocona shut down Seymour in the first half.
The Lady Panthers scored only nine points in the first half and Nocona led 22-9.
The second half saw the Lady Indians able to push the pace like they like it which did allow Seymour to score better as well, but not enough to make up the difference as Nocona’s lead grew more and more.
The Lady Indians won 50-31.
Megyn Meekins led all scorers with 27 points while Skyler Smith added 13 points and led the team with seven rebounds and four assists.
Aubree Kleinhans added six points and Reagan Phipps grabbed six rebounds to help out as well.
Gold-Burg vs Bellevue
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won a big road game at Bellevue on Friday.
The Lady Bears won 38-31 against the Lady Eagles.
The first half was competitive as Bellevue led in the first quarter before Gold-Burg came back to wrestle a small lead 16-15 at halftime.
The Lady Bears were able to take control in the second half despite it being a low-scoring game overall.
Gold-Burg led 25-20 heading into the fourth quarter before both team’s offenses picked up in the final period, but the Lady Bears came out on top 38-31.
For Gold-Burg Shadie Whitaker led the team with 13 points while Madison Fulmer was second with six points on two made 3-pointers.
For the Lady Eagles, Brittany Gill led the team with 11 points while Callie Martin was second with six points.
Bowie basketball teams win at Vernon
Both Bowie basketball teams made the first travel to new district opponent Vernon on Friday night.
The Lady Rabbits came away with a close win 33-32 while the Jackrabbits won a bit more comfortably 56-45.
For the Bowie girl’s team, the game was the end of the first round of district play. A win would secure the Lady Rabbits with a sole position of second place in the district after winning all four of their previous district games after dropping their opener to leader Holliday.
The Lady Lions came into the game with only one district win so it was expected Bowie would walk over them. Vernon did not make it easy.
It was a back and forth, low-scoring game that never allowed the Lady Rabbits to get comfortable. Bowie led 11-7 after the first quarter, but the lead was cut to one 19-18 at halftime.
Neither team scored in the double-figures in either of the second half quarters. The Lady Lions took a one-point 26-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Every basket and point mattered down the stretch as Bowie leaned on its most experienced starting five players to score points. Down one point with 20 seconds left, Neely Price went to the free throw line and made both clutch free throws to put the Lady Rabbits up 33-32. Bowie was able to hold on the final seconds to escape with the win.
The Jackrabbits was coming into the game in a different light. They had just lost their first district game the game before against City View and did not shoot the ball well. Vernon was coming into the game with only one district loss against City View as well the previous week and the team was coming off a bye.
The Lions came in athletic all over and was looking to employ their full-court pressure man defense to try and cause havoc. It was a good thing Bowie has played several similar teams that like to play like that and the team dabbles with the style itself since the team lacks elite height.
The first half saw the Jackrabbits take a small lead into halftime 24-20, with Coach Andy Atkins main point of criticism being on the defensive glass.
“One thing we struggled with in the first half was giving up offensive rebounds,” Atkins said. “The boys refocused themselves to not let that happen in the second half. In the third quarter we were able to limit them to only one shot and we were able to knock down shots. We got up by 22 at one point in the second half before Vernon made a few three’s late in the game.”
Despite a let down in the fourth quarter where the Lions outscored Bowie 16-9, the Jackrabbits still won by double-digits 56-45.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
