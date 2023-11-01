NEWS
Grand jury issues three indictments
A pair of indictments including one that was sealed was handed down by the Montague County Grand Jury last week.
John David Hancock, 64, homeless, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 19, 2022. Bond was set at $3,000.
Mary Iona Thomason, 17, Bowie, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram from a May 23, 2022 alleged incident. Bond was $20,000.
The sealed indictment awaits the arrest of a suspect.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Montague County now under a burn ban
Montague County is now under an emergency burn ban. All outdoor burning is prohibited with some restrictions. See item below.
Clyde Johnson celebrates 45 years with City of Bowie
Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Clyde Johnson, head of the city parks department, with a token of appreciation for his 45 years of service to the city. Johnson was honored with a surprise party this past week with his fellow city staffers, along with family and several former co-workers. Johnson visited with the guests and thanked them for coming. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Train/truck accident sends one to hospital
One person was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System with injuries from this train/truck accident shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. It occurred at 1033 Spur 511 at Sunset involving this half-ton truck. No additional details were available at presstime. (Courtesy photo)
