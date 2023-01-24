Weather delays for schools

TxDOT maintenance crews in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young counties started 12-hour around-the-clock shifts overnight and early this morning. But while pretreating our primary roadways, bridges, and overpasses with brine yesterday, this morning’s rain has erased much of the protective benefits. Yesterday’s pretreatment of the anti-icing agent may have washed off the roadways. Motorists should slow down during any weather event and drive to the conditions. Allow extra time to get to your destination and proceed with extra caution.

At 10 am today, the snow is only falling in parts of the district. Vernon, Electra, Seymour, and Wichita Falls all have snow on the ground. Archer City and Throckmorton will experience snow very soon. Graham, Gainesville, Henrietta, Bowie, Muenster, and Nocona have only received rain. Crews are treating the snow accumulation with brine, salt, and sand. Plows are also being used to clear the highways.

Tonight and tomorrow morning travel will deteriorate. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze and the last to thaw. Standing water in dips, intersections and guttered roadways inside city limits are expected to freeze overnight and create a layer of ice on the pavement.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

Reduce speed.

Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Do not use cruise control.