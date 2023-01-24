NEWS
Weather delays for schools
Forestburg ISD will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Busses run 2 hours late
Other schools joining that schedule will be:
Gold-Burg
Montague
Bellevue
Prairie Valley
Saint Jo
Bowie
TxDOT offers road condition updates
TxDOT maintenance crews in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young counties started 12-hour around-the-clock shifts overnight and early this morning. But while pretreating our primary roadways, bridges, and overpasses with brine yesterday, this morning’s rain has erased much of the protective benefits. Yesterday’s pretreatment of the anti-icing agent may have washed off the roadways. Motorists should slow down during any weather event and drive to the conditions. Allow extra time to get to your destination and proceed with extra caution.
At 10 am today, the snow is only falling in parts of the district. Vernon, Electra, Seymour, and Wichita Falls all have snow on the ground. Archer City and Throckmorton will experience snow very soon. Graham, Gainesville, Henrietta, Bowie, Muenster, and Nocona have only received rain. Crews are treating the snow accumulation with brine, salt, and sand. Plows are also being used to clear the highways.
Tonight and tomorrow morning travel will deteriorate. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze and the last to thaw. Standing water in dips, intersections and guttered roadways inside city limits are expected to freeze overnight and create a layer of ice on the pavement.
Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:
Reduce speed.
Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
Do not use cruise control.
TxDOT pretreats for potential winter storm
All nine counties (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young) in the Wichita Falls District spent today preparing for the winter storm predicted overnight and tomorrow. TxDOT crews pretreated bridges, overpasses, and some main lanes with brine today. Our storage tanks are full of brine, and we will be making more during the storm to keep our supply full. Other snow/ice supplies are at capacity. All 12 maintenance sections will start 12-hour shifts overnight. If you find yourself in an accident or stranded on the side of the road, CALL 9-1-1. Do not use social media to report emergencies. Resources: Residents are encouraged to like the TxDOT Wichita Falls Facebook page. You can find us at TxDOTWichitaFalls or follow us on Twitter @TxDOTWF.Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting drivetexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras in Wichita Falls and Vernon are available for viewing at DriveTexas.Org or TxDOT.Gov
Tax deadlines nears on Jan. 31
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County property owners have just over a week in which to pay their county, city, school and hospital district taxes before facing any penalty or interest charges.
The deadline to pay your taxes is Jan. 31 in order to avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 at which point attorney fees are added. Taxes were due when the customer received the tax statement around Oct. 1, 2022.
In Montague County there are two offices that collect taxes for a combination of entities. Officials with the county tax assessor’s office and Montague County Tax Appraisal District reported traffic is brisk as the deadline nears.
