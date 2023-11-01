COUNTY LIFE
Youth fair premium sale sets new record
Despite the challenges of the pandemic and economy during the past few years, the Montague County Youth Show continues to show growth and this year was no exception with a premium sale that was more than $10,000 higher than last year, 84 more participants and a full day of new leadership contests added.
Kristy Tillman, chairman of the youth fair board, said Monday the fair went “overwhelmingly well,” running smoothly with nothing but positive comments on the changes including leadership day and the youth horse show.
“The sale went above and beyond what we expected about $10,000 ahead of last year. For the new leadership contests, the most common comment was positive as people were thankful for it being there. I know there was a lot of talk around the barn from kids who want to do it next year. We are already looking at maybe changing locations next year due to a larger number,” Tillman explained.
The premium sale total was $161,770 up from last year’s total of $154,150. This does not include pledges that are still pending.
Read the full story with all the results in the mid-week Bowie News. Also see photo coverage in the Winner’s Circle.
COUNTY LIFE
Judy Cantwell Gelfert to showcase her art at Kemp Center for the Arts exhibit
The Arts Council of Wichita Falls has announced the “Judy Gelfert: To Capture The Ephemeral” gallery exhibit will be open from Jan. 13 – March 25 at the NorthLight gallery at the Kemp Center for the Arts. An artist reception will take place from 2 – 4 p.m. on Jan. 14. The reception is open to the public and light bites and beverages will be provided.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Father Daughter dance on Jan. 28
The popular Father-Daughter Dance hosted by Freedom Life Church is planned from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Bowie Community Center.
Admission is free. The theme for the evening is Dancing through the Decades. This dance always a special event for families and draws a large crowd to enjoy dancing and refreshments.
All ages are invited to attend.
COUNTY LIFE
Leadership Day has a great start with 70 competitors talking and cooking
The Montague County Youth Fair’s first-ever Leadership Day saw 70 youngsters compete in a variety of contests spanning public speaking to grilling.
The new events took place on Wednesday as one more day was added to the fair. Youth competed in junior (9-13 years) and senior (14 and up) divisions. Organizers and volunteers were pleased with the day and the turnout, inviting participants and others to provide feedback on the contests.
Read about the winners in the weekend Bowie News and watch for the Winner’s Circle Wednesday featuring all the champions, plus showmanship and other coverage.
