Youth fair premium sale sets new record

Despite the challenges of the pandemic and economy during the past few years, the Montague County Youth Show continues to show growth and this year was no exception with a premium sale that was more than $10,000 higher than last year, 84 more participants and a full day of new leadership contests added.

Kristy Tillman, chairman of the youth fair board, said Monday the fair went “overwhelmingly well,” running smoothly with nothing but positive comments on the changes including leadership day and the youth horse show.

“The sale went above and beyond what we expected about $10,000 ahead of last year. For the new leadership contests, the most common comment was positive as people were thankful for it being there. I know there was a lot of talk around the barn from kids who want to do it next year. We are already looking at maybe changing locations next year due to a larger number,” Tillman explained.

The premium sale total was $161,770 up from last year’s total of $154,150. This does not include pledges that are still pending.

