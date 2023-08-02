Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

BHS Jazz Band to perform

Published

11 mins ago

on

The Bowie High School Jazz Band will have a free concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the high school cafeteria.
The band is led by Director German Torres and assistant directors Robert Frick and Melissa Zamzow.

SCHOOL NEWS

NISD student art show planned April 3

Published

57 mins ago

on

02/08/2023

By

The Nocona Independent School District Art Show will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 3 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona. The show will feature art from students from kindergarten through high school.

SCHOOL NEWS

Project Graduation fundraiser moved

Published

1 week ago

on

01/31/2023

By

The Bowie High School Class of 2023 spaghetti dinner for Project Graduation was canceled and moved to Feb. 7 due to the weather.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell out at the high school cafeteria. This will be the last fundraiser of the year.

SCHOOL NEWS

BHS Class of 2023 plans fundraiser

Published

2 weeks ago

on

01/28/2023

By

The Bowie High School Class of 2023 will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit Project Graduation.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell-out at the high school cafeteria on Jan. 31. This will be the last fundraiser of the year and everyone is invited to help make it successful.

