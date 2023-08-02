SCHOOL NEWS
BHS Jazz Band to perform
The Bowie High School Jazz Band will have a free concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the high school cafeteria.
The band is led by Director German Torres and assistant directors Robert Frick and Melissa Zamzow.
SCHOOL NEWS
NISD student art show planned April 3
The Nocona Independent School District Art Show will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 3 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona. The show will feature art from students from kindergarten through high school.
SCHOOL NEWS
Project Graduation fundraiser moved
The Bowie High School Class of 2023 spaghetti dinner for Project Graduation was canceled and moved to Feb. 7 due to the weather.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell out at the high school cafeteria. This will be the last fundraiser of the year.
SCHOOL NEWS
BHS Class of 2023 plans fundraiser
The Bowie High School Class of 2023 will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit Project Graduation.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell-out at the high school cafeteria on Jan. 31. This will be the last fundraiser of the year and everyone is invited to help make it successful.
