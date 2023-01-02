Girls Roundup

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at home against Gold-Burg on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers won 60-38 in a game where it was a competitive first half between the teams.

Saint Jo was coming into the game less than 24 hours after having lost a tough game at Midway where the team did not play well while Gold-Burg had a bye game to get ready.

Saint Jo came out running and gunning and while the team did not make a lot of its shots, it was affective as the team led 10-5 after the first quarter.

The Lady Bears slowed the game down to handle Saint Jo’s press defense and slowly got back into the game as the Lady Panthers went cold from the field.

Gold-Burg drew a lot of free throws and was making them in order to cut the lead to one basket 23-20 at halftime.

Saint Jo came out in the second half and picked up the intensity.

The press defense started to affect the Lady Bears like it didn’t in the first half which led to easy points in transition.

This in turn got the Lady Panthers going offensively.

Saint Jo started the third quarter on an 11-3 run and never looked back as the lead grew more and more.

Gold-Burg got frustrated as mistakes piled up and could not get back to controlling the press and making Saint Jo pay for its aggressiveness.

The Lady Panthers won 60-38.

For Saint Jo, Kyler Dunn led the team with 24 points while Payzlie Cervantes was second with 18 points.

For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 14 points. Shadie Whitaker was second with 11 points and Sierra Weaver also scored 10 points.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their 30th game of the season at Archer City on Friday night.

The Lady Indians won with little trouble against the Lady Cats.

Nocona had little worry heading into the game against an Archer City team that failed to win a district game this season.

The Lady Indians wasted little time as they went up 29-8 after the first quarter. That would first quarter total would have been enough as Nocona’s defense limited the Lady Cats to single digits below eight points in the final three quarters.

The Lady Indians did not keep up the lightning pace on offense which was the only negative for Coach Kyle Spitzer.

“After the first quarter, it just seemed like our offense wasn’t clicking like it normally does,” Spitzer said. “It looked like we were thinking too much. Our defense was pretty solid all game, for the most part. Overall, the effort and the urgency were there. It’s always good to get a win on the road.”

Nocona won 66-26.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 34 points and five assists. Skyler Smith was second with 11 points and led the team with 10 rebounds and five steals.

Aubree Kleinhans was second with seven rebounds, four steals and four assists to go with five points.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough game at home against state-ranked Slidell.

The Lady Greyhounds won 62-26 against the Lady Bulldogs.

It was a mismatch just like all of Slidell’s district games have been, which meant it was a game Prairie Valley just had to get through.

Makaylee Gomez led the team with nine points while Natalee Young and Sara Horton were second scoring five points each.

