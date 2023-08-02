Jackrabbits lose at CV, beat Henrietta

The Bowie Lady Rabbits suffered a disappointing loss on the road Friday at City View before turning around to win at home Saturday against Henrietta.

The Lady Rabbits lost to the Lady Mustangs 60-46, but were able to get a clean win against the Lady Cats 49-36 less than 24 hours later.

Last week’s icy weather moved the Henrietta game to Saturday which meant Bowie would have to play back-to-back games for the first time since early December when the team was playing tournaments.

The first game at City View happened at its regular time and meant a lot for both teams. Bowie held a one game lead in the district standings for second place and had beaten the Lady Mustangs in overtime in the first matchup.

Unfortunately, whether due to the break in routine due to the weather or something else, the Lady Rabbits came out flat in the first half.

Bowie struggled scoring the ball and seemed to be running in quicksand as City View outplayed the Lady Rabbits in every facet. The Lady Mustangs led 13-3 after the first quarter and then extended it even more at 33-11 at halftime.

The only positive thing Bowie could say is the team could only play better in the second half. Thankfully, the Lady Rabbits did.

Bowie got its two lead ball handlers going on offense as the Lady Rabbits doubled their first half total in the third quarter. Just as importantly, Bowie defensively started affecting City View as all the shots that were going in just seemed to rim out.

Down 22 points, the Lady Rabbits cut the lead all the way to eight points, 41-33, heading into the fourth quarter with all of the momentum.

Early on Bowie cut the lead to as few at four points, 46-42, with five minutes left to play. That would be as close as the Lady Rabbits would get as the Lady Mustangs started stalling and playing ball control. Bowie couldn’t help but foul City View players with the whistles busy all night and the Lady Mustangs made it count by going 15-20 from the free throw line in the final period.

The Lady Rabbits ran out of offensive steam, scoring only four more points in the final five minutes as the lead continued to grow from the free throw line.

In the end, City View won 60-46.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.