Lunch & Learn opens with Faith Community Health CEO

After a week of winter storm days, North Texans were not happy to hear that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning and according to legend that means there will be six more weeks of winter.

Phil’s prediction comes as parts of the country are being slammed with cold temperatures and ice. This was the 137th year the groundhog’s prediction was made as the ceremony dates back to 1887.

How is Phil’s record when it comes to prediction? According to the Associated Press, Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter more than 100 times. Since 1887 the popular groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter 107 times and early spring only 20 times. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration state there was no record of 10 of those years.

NOAA states from 2013 to 2022 Phil has been right just four times and incorrect in the six remaining years in the last decade.