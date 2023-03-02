NEWS
Mid-week Bowie News finally arrives
The mid-week Bowie News edition finally arrived Friday afternoon after being delayed at the printer in Granbury due to the ice.
The Feb. 1 editions will be mailed out to subscribers as soon as possible and will be available on the larger racks that sell The Bowie News such as CVS and Walmart. They also will be available at the News office at 200 Walnut.
We apologize to our readers for this delay. Your Feb. 4 edition should be out on schedule. Unless there is some last-minute delay as the printer tries to get caught up.
NEWS
Courthouse opens at noon Thursday
The Montague County Courthouse and annex will open at noon on Feb. 2 after being closed for the last two days due to winter weather conditions.
NEWS
Winter ices North Texas – Schools close, tax deadline extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 3
A winter storm that brought a crusty layer of sleet to Montague County and North Texas Monday morning shut down schools and businesses early afternoon as more icy moisture was expected as the storm warning ran through Thursday morning according to the National Weather Service.
Most Montague County schools closed Monday or released classes between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. All athletic events for the afternoon and evening were canceled. Later in the afternoon, the announcement came they were going to close Tuesday. That afternoon closes began closing for Wednesday.
The decision to close school was hard for some of the superintendents who were attending a state conference in Austin and had to rely on their staff at home for weather updates and direction on the decision.
Due to the courthouse and appraisal district closing at 1 p.m. on Monday, both extended the tax payment deadline to 5 p.m. on Feb. 2. However, when the offices closed on Tuesday, the deadline for all was extended until 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Prosecutors recognized by Texas Senator for their work on ‘Caleb’s Law’
Two local attorneys were publicly recognized by a state legislator for their efforts to affect change for child victims across the state.
During a Jan. 24 Anti-Human Trafficking Day rally on the capitol steps in Austin, District 30 Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) recognized Judy Price, assistant district attorney for the 97th Judicial District, and Paige Williams, ADA for Dallas County and former 97th DA for their efforts on Senate Bill 129.
The bill, filed by Springer, seeks to create stricter punishment ranges for offenders who possess child pornography. It has become known as Caleb’s Law and the work on this bill began on the anniversary of the Ricky Howard trial. In July, 2021, Howard, was sentenced in federal court for possessing pornographic images of missing Nocona teen Caleb Diehl.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
