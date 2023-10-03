OBITUARIES
Bonnie Lee Webb
June 3, 1932 – December 25, 2022
MESQUITE – Bonnie Lee Webb, 90, died on Dec. 25, 2022, in Garland, TX.
Burial was at Restland Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
She was born to Herman and Cordie Leonard on June 3, 1932, in Bowie. She married Roy William Webb on March 29, 1951, in Bowie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Cordie Leonard, brother William “Bill” Leonard and one sister-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Webb; son, Jimmy Webb Sr; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Dolores Maye and husband Paul and one nephew.
OBITUARIES
Roy William Webb
February 21, 1932 – January 3, 2023
MESQUITE – Roy William Webb, 90, died on Jan. 3, 2023.
Burial was at Restland Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
He was born Feb. 21, 1932 in Bowie to Tellas (Ted) and Winnie Webb. He married Bonnie Lee Webb on March 29, 1951 in Bowie. He was in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954, serving as a military police staff sergeant.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lee Webb; parents, Tellas and Winnie Webb and siblings, Willis Webb, Charles Webb and Glenn Webb.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Webb; son, Jimmy Webb Sr; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
OBITUARIES
Earl Len Bailey
September 17, 1941 – March 1, 2023
NOCONA – Earl Len Bailey, 81, died on March 1, 2023 in Wichita Falls.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on March 11 at Nocona Hills Community Church with pastors, Jimmy Dale Tompkins and Paul Coronado officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1941 in Ackerly, TX to Thomas and Lois Nixon Bailey. He mostly worked as a job superintendent for road construction until later becoming a heating and air tech. He married Pat Magness on Feb. 28, 1960 in Green Forest, AR at the First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Nocona Hills Community Church.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Bailey, Nocona; sister, Jannace Van Tuyl, Midlothian, VA; brother, Dennis Bailey, Clyde, TX; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nocona Hills Community Church Children’s Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Don Tidwell
May 13, 1943 – February 28, 2023
NOCONA – Don Tidwell, 79, died on Feb. 28, 2023 in Nocona, TX.
Visitation was at 1 p.m. on March 3 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona followed by a funeral service officiated by Minister Valleri Sewell at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Starkey Cemetery.
He was born in Haskell, TX on May 18, 1948 to Floyd and Anna Wood Tidwell. He owned and operated an auto repair shop in Carrollton for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.
Tidwell married Sandra Smith on Nov. 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, NV.
He is preceded in death by his parents, children, Larry Tidwell Jr., Cynthia Tidwell, Jerry Don Tidwell, siblings, David, Mary and Pat Tidwell.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tidwell, Nocona, grandchildren, Angie Christmas, Amanda Moore, Brandon Reed, Chance Reed and Jeff Reed, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Carpenter’s Shop or senior citizen’s center in Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
