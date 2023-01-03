SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie band students compete in solo, ensemble; 29 advancing to state
It was a very busy weekend for the Bowie High School Band as they competed in solo and ensemble contests and the drumline took part in its first indoor competition.
Director German Torres said they took 42 students to Sanger on Saturday with 29 advancing to the state solo and ensemble contest in May.
“So many more students earned a division one on the solos as well; to say we are proud would be an understatement. Awesome job to these young ladies and gentlemen,” said the director.
The following students are state-bound after receiving a division one: Raquel Cole, Michelle Gonzalez, Vander Malone, Traycee Stewart, Tyler Malone, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel.
Read the full story on all the students in your mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Jackrabbit Preview Feb. 27
All current eighth graders and any interested seventh graders, plus their parents are invited to attend the Jackrabbit Preview from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Bowie High School Cafeteria.
This will be an informational meeting discussing courses, pathways, expectations and more. There also will be booths with information on courses, clubs, sports and other activities.
A barbecue sandwich dinner for donations will be served. Proceeds benefit the BHS teacher fund.
SCHOOL NEWS
Prairie Valley Board presents TAPR report
Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District met last week conducting the public hearing for its annual performance report and hearing monthly updates.
Superintendent Tim West said the 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance report was presented in a hearing. This report encompasses every aspect of school district operations from building maintenance and tax rates to student demographics. There were no public comments.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Longtime Saint Jo educator Denise Thurman announces retirement
Saint Jo Elementary Principal Denise Thurman has announced her plans to retire from Saint Jo Independent School District after 30 years of service.
While serving as the Saint Jo Elementary Principal Thurman implemented a full-day pre-kindergarten program, developed a full-day three-year-old program, led the campus to receive numerous awards, increased student enrollment and achievement and led the campus through a successful renovation/construction process funding through the passing of the SJISD bond.
“It has truly been an honor to be a part of Saint Jo ISD. The positive campus culture, excellent and dedicated staff, caring and supportive parents, and the best students anywhere truly do make Saint Jo The Place to Be. I am thankful I have been able to spend my entire career in this remarkable community,” explained Thurman.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
