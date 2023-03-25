COUNTY LIFE
Bowie City Council to consider infrastructure work, new Selma Park host
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 27 to consider a variety of topics from a Selma Park host and an infrastructure project for a new business.
A request from Public Works Director Stony Lowrance will see $25,000 from the infrastructure fund for a water line to serve the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store at 1601 State Highway 59.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said they will tap into an eight-inch line at Roach using a six to provide service for a new fire hydrant.
The present hydrant is on a four-inch line which is not allowed today according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Cunningham said in the future the service could tap into the larger line, but he anticipates for now it will service the fire hydrant.
CASA Red River plans ‘Flirty ’40s’ fundraiser for April 15
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Court Appointed Special Advocates celebrates their 40th anniversary serving the Red River area and will host a “Flirty ‘40s” party on April 15 at the Forum in Wichita Falls to mark the event and raise funds for the program.
The night will be filled with music from the Special Edition Band, food, desserts, a bar, prizes and casino games including poker, craps, blackjack and more. This fundraiser has been presented since 2017.
There are various sponsorship levels from platinum at $1,500 to gold at $600. General admission is $125. The party will be at the Forum. To learn more call CASA’s office at 940-766-0552 or stop by 808 Austin Street.
Proceeds go to the expenses of volunteers, office operations and essentially keeping the doors open and the volunteers on the road to help children.
CASA was established in Wichita Falls in 1983 and other communities have been added to its service area, including Montague County in 2017. CASA partnered with the Montague County Child Welfare Board several years ago to purchase a property that services as Patsy’s House in Bowie. Youngsters and their families can meet with CASA staff and law enforcement in a safe, non-threatened environment as possible abuse cases are investigated. Training also takes place in this office.
Cost of Freedom Tribute coming to Decatur this week
The Cost of Freedom Tribute is coming to Wise County March 29-April 2 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.
This unique exhibit honoring America’s veterans will be open 24 hours with free admission and free parking. The event is hosted by the Wise County Veterans Group, which has a museum in Bridgeport. The mission of the museum is to provide a tangible experience for visitors that tells the stories of our nation’s wars from the perspective of our veterans, and most particularly those from Wise County.
Wise County Veterans Memorial Park is located in Decatur. The Cost of Freedom Exhibit will be at the fairgrounds located at 3101 Farm-to-Market Road 51.
The exhibit consists of a traveling Vietnam wall with 144 panels containing names of casualties; an Afghanistan and Iraq warrior tribute with 34 panels; a 911 tribute with 12 panels of tower casualties; 1914-1968 covering both World Wars, Korean, Vietnam, Cold War and USS Pueblo; 1979-89 covering the Iran hostage situation, El Salvador War, USMC Beirut, Grenada invasion, Libyan air attack, USS Stark attack and Panama invasion; and 1990-2021 for Desert Storm, Somalia, Khobar Towers, USS Cole attack, Fort Hood attack, Benghazi and post-traumatic stress syndrome.
The event will be heralded with a motorcycle escort on March 28 ending at the fairgrounds. The wall will be set up with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. on March 29. An information booth will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with locators to find your veteran. There will be guest speakers and recognition of fallen Wise County veterans.
March 29 also is National Vietnam Veterans Day. March 30-31 school field trips are encouraged. On March 31 law enforcement and first responders will be recognized in the afternoon.
On April 1 there will be guest speakers Wise County veterans from the Vietnam War. On April 2 there will be a ride to the memorial and closing ceremonies at 3 p.m.
Dancing to the Stars hits the dance floor Saturday
The tap dance countdown is on as many local celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor on March 25 to help raise scholarship money for Montague County students to attend North Central Texas College.
The Rotary Club of Bowie and the North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation have teamed up to bring back their popular fundraiser, a Dancing to the Stars Competition.
Doors open at the Bowie Community Center, at 6 p.m. with social networking. A catered dinner will be served in the gym.
Tickets are $50 each at the door.
