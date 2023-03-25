Bowie Jackrabbits’ baseball takes district win against Vernon in final two innings

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team came on in the fifth and sixth innings to steal the win from Vernon at home on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits scored six runs in their final two innings to pull ahead 7-5 against the Lions.

Bowie came into the game following a disappointing loss to Iowa Park the previous week which meant it was at 1-1 in district play so far. Vernon came into the game with two losses against Jacksboro and Holliday, the Lions had only lost to the reigning district champ Eagles 2-1 with Cross Durham on the mound.

Vernon started him on Tuesday and Bowie answered with freshman Edmond DeLeon, who despite his age has been the best pitcher this season for the Jackrabbits.

DeLeon got off to a rough start in the opening inning. The Lions loaded the bases after a single and two walks with one out. Next batter hit a double to left field that scored two runs to put Vernon up 2-0.

DeLeon had runners at third and second, but struck out the next batter and induced an infield pop out to shortstop for out three to limit the damage.