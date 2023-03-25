SPORTS
Bowie Jackrabbits’ baseball takes district win against Vernon in final two innings
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team came on in the fifth and sixth innings to steal the win from Vernon at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits scored six runs in their final two innings to pull ahead 7-5 against the Lions.
Bowie came into the game following a disappointing loss to Iowa Park the previous week which meant it was at 1-1 in district play so far. Vernon came into the game with two losses against Jacksboro and Holliday, the Lions had only lost to the reigning district champ Eagles 2-1 with Cross Durham on the mound.
Vernon started him on Tuesday and Bowie answered with freshman Edmond DeLeon, who despite his age has been the best pitcher this season for the Jackrabbits.
DeLeon got off to a rough start in the opening inning. The Lions loaded the bases after a single and two walks with one out. Next batter hit a double to left field that scored two runs to put Vernon up 2-0.
DeLeon had runners at third and second, but struck out the next batter and induced an infield pop out to shortstop for out three to limit the damage.
SPORTS
Lady Indians earn post-season honors
(Top) Nocona sophomore basketball player Megyn Meekins earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region honors. (Below) Junior Skyler Smith earned TABC all-region honors. They helped lead the Lady Indians to the regional final before losing to eventual state champions Lipan.
SPORTS
Bowie Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Interview
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case