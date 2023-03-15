Bowie, Nocona sending six boys to the state powerlifting meet

Both Bowie and Nocona boy powerlifters are sending people to the state meet after competing at different regional powerlifting meets on Friday and Saturday.

The Jackrabbits team is sending five lifters to state as the they won the division three region six team title, the first regional title for the boy’s program in recent memory.

The Indians are sending one lifter to state after competing in the division four region six meet where they finished seventh overall.

Of the five lifters from Bowie that qualified for the state meet, three won their weight classes.

Jakson Hofbauer won the 275 pound weight class, lifting 1,585 total pounds which was tied for the third most regardless of weight class.

Robert Zambrano won the 123 weight class with 890 total pounds lifted, which tied him with a lifter from Peaster, but Zambrano came in weighing a pound less so ended up taking first place.

Gavin Brown won the 114 pound weight class with an 865 total which was 40 pounds better than second place.

Cooper McShan came in finishing second in the 132 pound weight class.

His 1,070 total tied him with a lifter from Bells, but he came in weighing almost a pound less so he got the nod for second place.

He was also just five pounds behind the first place lifter from Whitesboro.

Johnny Arenas also got the benefit of the scale as he finished second in the 198 weight class. His 1,385 total was tied with a lifter from Iowa Park, but he weighed in a half a pound less therefore qualifying him for the state meet.

Jacobi McGregor just missed out on scoring points as he finished sixth in the 308 class as he lifted a total of 1,235 pounds.

The team total combined for 31 points, which finished Bowie just two points ahead of Comanche for the team title.

For Nocona, Miguel Olivares is heading back to state in the 132 pound weight class.

He finished second with a total of 965 pounds lifted.

Olivares started the season lifting in the 148 class, but made steady progress throughout the season to slim back down for the 132 weight class.

Matthew Johnson just missed out on state finishing third overall in the 242 weight class.

His 1,210 total tied him with a lifter from Alvord, but Johnson weighed two pounds less to finish third.

Arturo Garcia finished fourth in the 165 weight class with a total of 1,195 pounds.

Johnny Stone also finished fourth as he competed in the 198 weight class as he lifted 1,285 total pounds.

Nicky Diaz rounded out the scoring for Nocona as he finished fifth in the 114 weight class lifting a total of 660 pounds.

The Indians scored 13 pounds which was just one point ahead of Hawley in eighth place while tying them with Whitewright.

Unfortunately, Whitewright had a first place finish which bumped it to sixth place ahead of Nocona.

The state meet is scheduled for March 24-25 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.