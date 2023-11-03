Bowie track teams run at Valley View

Nocona softball

The Nocona Lady Indians lost their opening district game on Tuesday playing at Tioga.

The Lady Bulldogs won 7-1 against the Lady Indians.

Tioga found ways to score one run in five of the six innings it batted in. The other one saw the Lady Bulldogs score two runs.

Nocona did do a good job of limiting each inning to just one run despite Tioga scoring 13 hits in the game, but the Lady Indians did commit four errors in the game meaning two of the runs came unearned on the stat sheet.

Softball baseball

The Saint Jo baseball team lost a tough game against Alvord on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won 14-1, with a lot of the runs coming in the final inning.

The Panthers got out on top in the bottom of the first inning. Matthew Butler-Everson scored on a double steal from third base to up 1-0.

Unfortunately, Alvord answered back with six runs in the second inning to take the lead.

The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the fourth inning to lead 8-1 all the way up until the final inning.

Alvord then scored six more runs in an inning that never seemed to end to make the final score 14-1.

Saint Jo softball

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game at Collinsville on Monday.

The Lady Pirates won 13-0 after four and half innings due to run rule.

Collinsville did all of its scoring in the first three innings, scoring five in the first and four in the second and third.

The Lady Pirates had 10 hits and drew six walks while taking advantage of three Saint Jo errors.

The Lady Panthers had three hits from Payzlie Cervantes, Taylor Patrick and Maxey Johnson. Reagan Wilson along with Cervantes also drew walks, but that was it offensively.

