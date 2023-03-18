Connect with us

City crew extends water line for new business

Published

4 mins ago

on

City of Bowie water department crew members were busy at Jackson and Roach Streets mid-week cutting the street to lay a new eight-inch water line. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said the larger line will expand service for the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location on State Highway 59, which is under construction. The present store across the street will move into the new location when it is completed. (Photo by Barbara Green)

NEWS

Court to bid radio upgrades, approves office, building improvements

Published

3 days ago

on

03/15/2023

By

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners approved a pair of office and building improvements during their Monday meeting using the federal COVID funds to pay for them.
Commissioner Bob Langford presented a proposal for Hutto Stone Solutions to replace the countertops in the tax office at $21,000. He explained the problem with the counters was brought to his attention about two years ago as the Formica is coming off and broken off creating sharp edges.
This proposal is for a granite-type product that has smooth edges and round corners. It will cover several built-in desks, as well as the long customer counters.
The court also approved sealant for the base of the courthouse to help keep water from seeping in between the foundation and the ground.

The county will go out for bids for upgrading existing fire, EMS and sheriff radio transmitters and adding new service to the Forestburg radio tower, which will soon be under construction.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

NEWS

Jackrabbits welcome new cheer squad

Published

3 days ago

on

03/15/2023

By

Bowie High School presented its 2023-24 cheerleading squad this past week. They are: (Back) Grasey McFarland, Kailyn Bettis, Mike Mayfield, Hadley Morris, Calie Curry, Parker Riddle and Jaci Frie. (Front) Co-Captain Katherine Curry, Haley Henry, Mascot Marly Austin, Captain Kinley Russell, Brenley Green and Lily Hamilton. (Courtesy photo)

NEWS

Congressional staff from WF to visit Bowie

Published

3 days ago

on

03/15/2023

By

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reported staff from U.S. Congressman Ronnie Jackson’s office in Wichita Falls will be in Bowie at city hall, 307 N. Mason from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 22.
All citizens are welcome to come and seek help, ask questions or simply visit and get to know the staff.

