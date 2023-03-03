OBITUARIES
Ellen Lorene Morton Bretz
CLEARWATER, MN – Ellen Lorene Morton Bretz, 91, formerly of Bowie, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2023.
A visitation was from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 3 at Washburn-McReavy Crystal Lake Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis, MN. A funeral service will be from 11 a.m. – noon on March 4 at Washburn-McReavy Crystal Lake Funeral Chapel with a visitation one hour before the service. A private interment will follow.
She was born in Henrietta and moved to Bowie as a young girl. Lorene (Ellen) graduated from Bowie High School in 1949.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, David and Alpha Parish Morton, Bowie; brothers, Ray, Ralph, Melvin, Gene and Donald, Bowie and son, David.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donald; daughters, Diana Brenny (Joseph), Corcoran, MN and Debra Flanders (Frank), Minneapolis; sons, James, Palmer, MN and Michael (Lisa), St. Cloud, MN; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Colleen Scott (Arneal), Athens, GA and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be addressed to Donald Bretz, 1145 Porter, Clearwater, MN 55340.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Don Tidwell
May 13, 1943 – February 28, 2023
NOCONA – Don Tidwell, 79, died on Feb. 28, 2023 in Nocona, TX.
Visitation was at 1 p.m. on March 3 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona followed by a funeral service officiated by Minister Valleri Sewell at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Starkey Cemetery.
He was born in Haskell, TX on May 18, 1948 to Floyd and Anna Wood Tidwell. He owned and operated an auto repair shop in Carrollton for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.
Tidwell married Sandra Smith on Nov. 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, NV.
He is preceded in death by his parents, children, Larry Tidwell Jr., Cynthia Tidwell, Jerry Don Tidwell, siblings, David, Mary and Pat Tidwell.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tidwell, Nocona, grandchildren, Angie Christmas, Amanda Moore, Brandon Reed, Chance Reed and Jeff Reed, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Carpenter’s Shop or senior citizen’s center in Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Betty Lou Ingram Ice
December 13, 1929 – February 26, 2023
BOWIE – Betty Lou Ingram Ice, 93, died on Feb. 26, 2023.
A family graveside service was on Feb. 28 at Center Point Cemetery.
She was born in Anna, TX on Dec. 13, 1929 to Tony Lee Ingram and Jessie Rowell Ingram at the beginning of the Great Depression and was their only child.
Following graduation from Whitewright High School, she attended and graduated from a secretarial college in Denison. She obtained an administrative office position at Kraft Foods in Denison following graduation. She then transferred to the Garland plant when it opened in 1949. Shortly thereafter, she met Doyce Kenneth Ice at First Baptist Church of Garland, where they remained lifelong members.
Following the birth of their first daughter, she transitioned to working at home. She returned to work at The Horchow Collection in the administrative office until she retired at the age of 55.
She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Doyce Kenneth Ice.
She is survived by her children, Catherine Ice, Florida and Rhonda Ice Adams, Saint Jo, three granddaughters and two great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home.
OBITUARIES
Lynda Kay DeFrates
September 30, 1944 – February 26, 2023
BOWIE – Lynda Kay DeFrates, 78, died on Feb. 26, 2023 in Decatur.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on March 2 at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastors Gene Young and Sid Brannon as the officiants. Burial followed at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Sept. 30, 1944 in Henrietta to Tommy and Effie Day (Hutson) Durham. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry Cornelison and Elmer DeFrates; son, Tony Cornelison; sisters, Melba Murphy and Loretta Bishop and brother, Leo Durham.
She is survived by her children, Shane Cornelison, Bowie and Chris Cornelison, Lindsay; one daughter-in-law; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mozelle Palmer, Vashti and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case