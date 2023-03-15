Lady Indians win first district game

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team did well at their hosted Walker Stallcup tournament last week.

The Jackrabbits went 4-1 overall during the three days of competition in the run up to start of district play this week.

Bowie first played Burkburnett and won 5-0 after five and half innings of play. Cy Egenbacher drove in three runs to lead the team while Troy Kesey drove in another run.

Edmond DeLeon allowed no runs through 4.2 innings while striking out seven batters and allowing four hits and two walks.

The Jackrabbits then played Gainesville to wrap up the first day and won 9-4. Carson Sanders led the team with three RBIs while six other batters all drove in one run each.

Kynan DeMoss, Tucker Jones and Brody Armstrong combined to pitch seven innings, with DeMoss and Jones pitching three innings each and Armstrong getting the save with the last inning.

The start of the second day saw Bowie lose in a high scoring game to Grand Saline 13-10 after only five innings. Kesey led the team with four RBIs and a home run while A.J. Whatley drove in three runs and also had a home run. Sanders drove in three runs as well.

Though the Jackrabbits had four players pitch, the unit gave up 12 hits and 12 earned runs along with three home runs.

Bowie bounced back later in the day with a dominant run rule win against Ector 15-0 through three and half innings. DeMoss hit a home run and drove in five runs to lead the team while Seth Hall drove in three runs and Whatley drove in two. Armstrong allowed no runs while giving up one hit and walking one batter while striking out five batters through four innings.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians only got to play one day of the two day tournament at Saint Jo on Friday due to the rainy weather last week.

The Indians lost both of their games as the young team hopes to improve with more experience in the pre-district schedule.

Nocona first lost a close game to Thackerville 3-1, with hits coming in short supply on both sides. Charlie Fuller drove in the teams only run with the only hit in the last inning of the game.

Walker Murphey pitched four innings and all three runs given up were unearned as he struck out seven batters and allowing two hits and one walk. Konor Harrington struck out two batters and allowed no hits or runs in one inning of work.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers hosted their tournament last week despite dealing with rainy weather that cost them a day.

The Panthers went 2-1 during the two days of games.

Saint Jo first played Electra and won 6-1 after four innings. Trevor O’Neal and Cooper Henson each drove in one run each as the rest of the runs came on the basepaths with the Panthers drawing nine walks. Brice Durham pitched all four innings and struck out six batters while allowing three hits. The one run given up came unearned due to an error.

The Panthers next played Sacred Heart and won 3-0 through five innings. Matthew Butler-Everson and O’Neal each drove in one run each to lead the team. Collin Thomas pitched all five innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up three hits and walking one batter.

