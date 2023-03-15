SPORTS
Nocona hosts Indian Relays last week
Nocona hosted the Indian Relays track meet on March 6 that had six schools competing.
Both Nocona teams ended up finishing third overall out of the six schools that showed up. Forestburg, running against 2A and a 3A, saw its girl’s team finish fifth and boy’s team finish sixth overall.
The Lady Indians were led by Graci Brown who individually finished first in the 400 meters, 800 meters, long jump and high jump.
She also was a part of the 4×400 relay team along with Megyn Meekins, Melissa Segura and Ava Johnson that finished first as well to close the meet.
Other Nocona girl highlights included: Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put, Johnson finishing second in the 200 meters, Segura finishing second in the 400 meters, Evelyn Gelo finishing fifth in the 400 meters, Bayler Smith finishing second in the 800 meters, Jayce Rose finishing third in the 800 meters and Honey Walker finishing sixth in the triple jump. The 4×200 relay also finished in third place and the 4×100 relay in fourth place.
It was a similar story on the Nocona boy’s side as Caden Gaston won the triple jump while also finishing second in the 200 meters, long jump and high jump. Cooper Waldrip finished first in the 300 hurdles.
The last first place finish came in the 4×400 relay as the team of Brady McCasland, Charlie Fuller, Arturo Garcia and Waldrip won.
Other highlights included: Freddy Duran getting third in the 800 and 1600 meters, Andrew Perez finishing third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, Johnny Stone finishing fourth in the discus and the 4×200 relay finishing second.
The Forestburg Lady Horns had Reagan Ladwig win the shot put, finish third in the discus and fifth in the 100 meters. Madisen Deason finished second in the high jump and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.
Braylee Briles finished sixth in the 400 meters.
In the relays, Forestburg finished fourth in both the 4×100 and 4×400 meters.
The Forestburg boys saw Jeremiah Perez finish fifth in the 800 meters and fifth in the 100 meters. As a team the relays finished fifth in the 4×400 meters and sixth in the 4×200 meters.
Lady Indians win first district game
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up their first district win in four years with a win against Era at Bowie on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won 14-1, winning by run rule after five innings against the Lady Hornets.
Era struck first in the opening inning to go up 1-0 before Nocona had a chance to bat. When the Lady Indians did they established control over the game that lasted until the end. After the first two batters drew a walk and were hit by a pitch, Tobie Cable came up and cleared the bases with a three-run inside the park home run.
Avery Crutsinger later drove in a run with a double and would later score when Allie Sutton grounded out. Kylea Wallace then drove in the final run of the inning to put the Lady Indians in front 6-1 after the opening inning.
After pitcher Reagan Phipps struck out the side, Nocona added four more runs in the second inning. Cable drove in a run on a single.
After loading the bases with two outs, Sutton was hit a by a pitch to drive in a run and a wild pitch allowed Evelyn Marquez and later Katy Barrett to come home to make it 10-1.
Era only got one hit in the third inning before the Lady Indians hit again in the third inning and added two more runs to their total.
Skye Kirby drove in a run on a single. Marquez then laid down a bunt that scored another runner while she got to base safe. Nocona led 12-1 heading to the fourth inning.
The Lady Hornets advanced a runner to third base and had runners at the corners with two outs, but Phipps got out of the jam as she fielded a weakly hit groundball for out three.
Cable drove in two more runs for Nocona as she hit a triple to put the Lady Indians up 14-1 heading into the fifth inning.
Era would need to score at least four runs to keep the game from ending due to the run rule, but Phipps and the Nocona defense made the plays to prevent any baserunners from getting on as the Lady Indians won 14-1.
Baseball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team did well at their hosted Walker Stallcup tournament last week.
The Jackrabbits went 4-1 overall during the three days of competition in the run up to start of district play this week.
Bowie first played Burkburnett and won 5-0 after five and half innings of play. Cy Egenbacher drove in three runs to lead the team while Troy Kesey drove in another run.
Edmond DeLeon allowed no runs through 4.2 innings while striking out seven batters and allowing four hits and two walks.
The Jackrabbits then played Gainesville to wrap up the first day and won 9-4. Carson Sanders led the team with three RBIs while six other batters all drove in one run each.
Kynan DeMoss, Tucker Jones and Brody Armstrong combined to pitch seven innings, with DeMoss and Jones pitching three innings each and Armstrong getting the save with the last inning.
The start of the second day saw Bowie lose in a high scoring game to Grand Saline 13-10 after only five innings. Kesey led the team with four RBIs and a home run while A.J. Whatley drove in three runs and also had a home run. Sanders drove in three runs as well.
Though the Jackrabbits had four players pitch, the unit gave up 12 hits and 12 earned runs along with three home runs.
Bowie bounced back later in the day with a dominant run rule win against Ector 15-0 through three and half innings. DeMoss hit a home run and drove in five runs to lead the team while Seth Hall drove in three runs and Whatley drove in two. Armstrong allowed no runs while giving up one hit and walking one batter while striking out five batters through four innings.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians only got to play one day of the two day tournament at Saint Jo on Friday due to the rainy weather last week.
The Indians lost both of their games as the young team hopes to improve with more experience in the pre-district schedule.
Nocona first lost a close game to Thackerville 3-1, with hits coming in short supply on both sides. Charlie Fuller drove in the teams only run with the only hit in the last inning of the game.
Walker Murphey pitched four innings and all three runs given up were unearned as he struck out seven batters and allowing two hits and one walk. Konor Harrington struck out two batters and allowed no hits or runs in one inning of work.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers hosted their tournament last week despite dealing with rainy weather that cost them a day.
The Panthers went 2-1 during the two days of games.
Saint Jo first played Electra and won 6-1 after four innings. Trevor O’Neal and Cooper Henson each drove in one run each as the rest of the runs came on the basepaths with the Panthers drawing nine walks. Brice Durham pitched all four innings and struck out six batters while allowing three hits. The one run given up came unearned due to an error.
The Panthers next played Sacred Heart and won 3-0 through five innings. Matthew Butler-Everson and O’Neal each drove in one run each to lead the team. Collin Thomas pitched all five innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up three hits and walking one batter.
Bowie, Nocona sending six boys to the state powerlifting meet
Both Bowie and Nocona boy powerlifters are sending people to the state meet after competing at different regional powerlifting meets on Friday and Saturday.
The Jackrabbits team is sending five lifters to state as the they won the division three region six team title, the first regional title for the boy’s program in recent memory.
The Indians are sending one lifter to state after competing in the division four region six meet where they finished seventh overall.
Of the five lifters from Bowie that qualified for the state meet, three won their weight classes.
Jakson Hofbauer won the 275 pound weight class, lifting 1,585 total pounds which was tied for the third most regardless of weight class.
Robert Zambrano won the 123 weight class with 890 total pounds lifted, which tied him with a lifter from Peaster, but Zambrano came in weighing a pound less so ended up taking first place.
Gavin Brown won the 114 pound weight class with an 865 total which was 40 pounds better than second place.
Cooper McShan came in finishing second in the 132 pound weight class.
His 1,070 total tied him with a lifter from Bells, but he came in weighing almost a pound less so he got the nod for second place.
He was also just five pounds behind the first place lifter from Whitesboro.
Johnny Arenas also got the benefit of the scale as he finished second in the 198 weight class. His 1,385 total was tied with a lifter from Iowa Park, but he weighed in a half a pound less therefore qualifying him for the state meet.
Jacobi McGregor just missed out on scoring points as he finished sixth in the 308 class as he lifted a total of 1,235 pounds.
The team total combined for 31 points, which finished Bowie just two points ahead of Comanche for the team title.
For Nocona, Miguel Olivares is heading back to state in the 132 pound weight class.
He finished second with a total of 965 pounds lifted.
Olivares started the season lifting in the 148 class, but made steady progress throughout the season to slim back down for the 132 weight class.
Matthew Johnson just missed out on state finishing third overall in the 242 weight class.
His 1,210 total tied him with a lifter from Alvord, but Johnson weighed two pounds less to finish third.
Arturo Garcia finished fourth in the 165 weight class with a total of 1,195 pounds.
Johnny Stone also finished fourth as he competed in the 198 weight class as he lifted 1,285 total pounds.
Nicky Diaz rounded out the scoring for Nocona as he finished fifth in the 114 weight class lifting a total of 660 pounds.
The Indians scored 13 pounds which was just one point ahead of Hawley in eighth place while tying them with Whitewright.
Unfortunately, Whitewright had a first place finish which bumped it to sixth place ahead of Nocona.
The state meet is scheduled for March 24-25 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
