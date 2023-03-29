SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians lost a district game against Muenster on Friday night thanks to a rough sixth inning.
The Lady Hornets won 13-7 against the Lady Indians, with them pulling ahead late in the game after a back and forth in the first five innings.
Muenster got on the board first thanks to an error in the outfield 1-0.
Nocona answered in the same inning as Avery Crutsinger hit a two-run inside the park home run with two outs give the Lady Indians a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Hornets tied it in the second inning 2-2, before taking back the lead in the third inning with three runs to go up 5-2.
Nocona came back in the bottom of the third with three runs of its own to tie the game at 5-5.
Tobie Cable hit an RBI triple followed by Crutsinger driving her in with a single. Denise DeLeon then grounded out with Crutsinger on third base, which allowed her to score to tie the game up.
The Lady Hornets broke the tie with two more runs scored in the fourth inning to make it 7-5.
Nocona could not respond and the score stayed the same following a scoreless fifth inning.
Down only two runs, Nocona had one of its defensive innings from hell it had been avoiding.
Two fielding errors added to three singles, a double and walk allowed Muenster to score six runs, almost doubling its run total and taking a 13-5 lead along with all of the momentum.
Nocona could not answer back until it was down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Crutsinger drove in a run with a single followed by Skye Kirby hitting a triple to drive in another before it was followed by the game’s final out.
The Lady Hornets won 13-7.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost at Era on Saturday.
The Lady Hornets won 15-5 by run rule after five innings against the young Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo was hoping it could compete well against Era the team being 2A.
Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers fell behind 4-0 after the first inning as they had real trouble finding the strike zone.
Despite that, innings two and three was scoreless for both sides. The Lady Panthers did cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth inning as Mercedes Diaz doubled to drive in a run followed by Payzlie Cervantes grounding out to drive in another.
Era’s lead was down to 4-2, but unfortunately the Lady Hornets had a big inning in return. Saint Jo gave up nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, making its two-run deficit now 11 runs down with it being 13-2 entering the fifth inning.
Saint Jo needed to score at least two runs to avoid being run ruled and making the Lady Hornets hit. The Lady Panthers got that thanks to five straight walks with one out.
Following a strikeout, Cervantes then hit a single to drive in one more run cut the lead to 13-5.
Era needed to score two runs to end the game. A walk with the bases loaded and a steal of home plate did the trick as the Lady Hornets won 15-5.
SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo won both games recorded on its stats during last week’s Diamond on the Red Tournament in Thackerville.
The Panthers handily won against Healdton 11-0 and Ryan 11-5.
In the first game that lasted only three innings, Saint Jo had Trevor O’Neal, Collin Thomas, Sam Martin and Brice Durham each drive in two runs to lead the team.
Thomas struck out two batters threw two scoreless innings while O’Neal struck out two in his one inning of work on the mound.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost their rematch against Muenster last week.
Much like the first game, the Hornets won 15-0 by run rule after four innings of play.
Muenster came out hot in the top of the first inning scoring seven runs before the Indians had even batted and they could never recover.
Wesley Murphey did draw a walk to lead off the game for Nocona, but that ended up being the only base runner for the Indians in the rest of the game.
Nocona actually held the Hornets to only one run in the second inning and no runs the fourth, but Muenster scored another seven runs in the third inning.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose at Holliday
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough game at Holliday on Saturday.
The undefeated and state-ranked Lady Eagles won 17-0 by run rule after three and half innings.
Not much went right for the Lady Rabbits as they were overmatched. Leadoff batter Haley Webb reached first base thanks to a dropped third strike to open the game. That was the highlight for Bowie on offense trying to hit against Midwestern State University signee Addison Lindemann on the mound.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball lose to Holliday 12-4
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough game at home against on Friday against usual district power Holliday.
The Eagles scored eight runs in the final two innings to pull away from a one-run game to win 12-4 against the Jackrabbits.
Bowie came into the game off the heels of a close win against Vernon. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Holliday, but with the recent rain the Jackrabbits turf field was in better condition to be played in by that night.
Brody Armstrong got the start on the mound for Bowie and kept Holliday off the board in the first inning despite allowing two two-out walks to get on base. The Jackrabbit bats were similarly unsuccessful in the inning despite Carson Sanders hitting a single with two outs.
A leadoff single from the Eagles came back to bite the Jackrabbits. A passed ball allowed the runner to get to second base. The runner then stole third base. Following a walk, a groundout at second base allowed the runner to come in and score to put Holliday up 1-0.
The Eagles got one other runner on base with a walk, but Armstrong struck out two batters to limit the damage.
Bowie was able to get two runners on base as Seth Hall led off with a single and A.J. Whatley was later hit by a pitch. With two outs, unfortunately, the next batter popped out to the catcher to end the second inning.
The Eagles added to their lead in the top of the third inning. Following a leadoff single, Holliday’s big hitter Grant Cox drove him in with a triple into the gap. Following a walk, a passed ball allowed him to score and make the score 3-0.
The next batter then hit a ground ball to the shortstop who committed an error to put two runners on base with no outs and it looking like Bowie was reeling.
The Jackrabbits bounced back with a double play and then a ground out at first base to prevent any more runs to come in.
Bowie came back in the same inning. Armstrong led off by getting on base thanks to an error at third base. Tucker Jones and Sanders followed with walks to load the bases up with no outs.
Kynan DeMoss then hit a sacrifice flyball to left field that was deep enough to allow all runners to advance and one run coming in to score.
The next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Jones getting tagged out coming home for out two. Still, Troy Kesey came through with a single to drive in one more run to cut the score to 3-2 before a strikeout ended the third inning.
Holliday got a two out rally going in the fourth inning. A single and walk put two runners on base before Cox drove in one of them with a single to make it 4-2 before a pop up at third base got the third out.
Bowie tried to get a two out rally going to answer with Armstrong hitting a double, but could not build on it.
Sanders came in to pitch in relief for the Jackrabbits. After a leadoff walk, Bowie converted on a double play to clear the bases before striking out the next batter.
With their bats, the Jackrabbits cut the lead to one. Sanders and DeMoss led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Hall then laid down a bunt to move both runners. Holliday’s pitcher then sailed his throw over the first basemen’s head for an error, allowing Sanders to come in to score from second base and cut the lead to 4-3.
Unfortunately, Bowie could not get any more runs through despite having runners on second and third base with no outs. A strikeout followed by a fielder’s choice out and fly out to left field followed to get the Eagles out of the jam.
Holliday led off the sixth inning with a single and a hit batter. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, but Bowie did then force two outs including one at home plate and it looked like it might get out of the jam.
Unfortunately, the Eagles went on to score five runs thanks to four straight singles and a passed ball to make it 9-3. DeMoss came in to pitch and got the third out on a fly ball to right field, but the damage was done.
Jones tried to get a two out rally going with a single for Bowie, but nothing came of it heading into the last inning.
A leadoff single and later a two out hit batter came back to bite Bowie again. Cox hit a three-run home run to extend Holliday’s lead to 12-3 before striking out the next batter for out three.
The Jackrabbits would need the biggest of miracles to come back from nine runs. With two outs, Kesey did send a ball over the left field fence for a solo home run for Bowie, but it did not inspire miracle.
A strikeout followed to end the game and the Eagles winning 12-4.
