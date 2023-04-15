SPORTS
Jackrabbits come back to win
The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team picked up a huge win at Iowa Park on Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits won 7-5, coming back from a 5-2 deficit and tying the district series after losing to the Hawks the first time the teams played.
Fresh off another big game, winning on a walk-off RBI in extra-innings against another probable playoff team Jacksboro, Bowie could not afford to come in and have an off game or a team like Iowa Park would make them pay.
The Jackrabbits got out to the first lead of the game as Brody Armstrong led off with a single. Tucker Jones laid down a sacrificed bunt to move him to second base and two batters later, Friday night’s hero Kynan DeMoss continued his hot play by driving Armstrong in with a double. Bowie led 1-0 following a strikeout for out three.
Edmond DeLeon got the start on the mound for the Jackrabbits and the freshman had yet to lose in his previous four starts during district play. After an infield pop up for out one, the Hawks drew a walk and hit a single to get two runners on base.
DeLeon and Bowie’s defense came through getting a groundout force out at third base followed by a line out at third for out three.
Besides Conner Earp drawing a one out walk, the Jackrabbits did not get anything going in the second inning.
This left the door open for the Hawks to swoop in and take advantage when they threatened again. Following a strikeout, Iowa Park drew two walks and a single to load up the bases.
A passed ball allowed one run to score and the other two runners to advance. A sacrifice fly to left field allowed another run to score, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead before getting a groundout to end the second inning.
Bowie answered in the third inning as Jones drew a one out walk. Two batters later, after Jones had successfully stolen second base, DeMoss came through again with a single to left field that drove in the tying run 2-2.
It would not stay tied for long. Iowa Park responded in the same inning. The leadoff batter hit a ball right into the right field corner for a triple. Next batter drove in that runner with a single to put the Hawks up 3-2 and they were feeling pumped up.
That momentum was snuffed out by the Jackrabbits with the next batter. A sacrificed bunt was laid down, but after getting the out at first base the lead runner made a break for third where he was tagged out for a double play.
A single followed, but it did not lead to anything as the next batter grounded out to the shortstop for out three.
Seth Hall led off for Bowie in the fourth inning with a single. Two batters later DeLeon hit a deep single that allowed Hall to reach third base to put runners at the corners. Pinch runner A.J. Whatley then stole second base to put two runners in scoring position.
Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits could not take advantage. The next two batters struck out and the runners were left stranded.
The Hawks added to their lead. A one out walk and single put two runners on base.
A sacrificed bunt then moved both into scoring position where Iowa Park’s next batter came through with a two RBI double. The Hawks led 5-2 and seemed to be in control having taken advantage of more of their opportunities than Bowie had so far through four innings.
The Jackrabbits got one run back in the fifth inning. Carson Sanders hit a one out double and DeMoss followed drawing a walk. Troy Kesey then hit a single to left field. Sanders went for home, but unfortunately was thrown out.
Next batter Hall popped one up high into the shallow outfield, but was bailed out by bad communication from the Hawks as several stared at each other as it dropped to the ground for an error. This allowed DeMoss to come in and score, cutting the lead to 5-3.
Iowa Park put itself in position to get the run back. A leadoff single followed by a rare off target throw to first base for an error two batters later put two runners on base with one out.
A groundout followed for out two, but both runners were allowed to advance and were in prime scoring position. Thankfully, DeLeon came through with a clutch strikeout to end the scoring chance.
The sixth inning proved to be the Jackrabbits big inning. Cy Egenbacher drew a walk with one out followed up with a single from Armstrong.
Jones then hit a ball to right field that was mishandled by the Hawk outfielder for another error that loaded up the bases.
Sanders came through with a single into the gap that drove in two runs. He was caught trying to stretch the hit into a double for out two, but Jones was still at third base.
DeMoss came through once again with his bat, driving in Jones with a single to right field and giving Bowie the lead 6-5. He advanced to second base thanks to another error out in right field, though it counted as a hit. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out for out three.
Iowa Park had responded every time up to that point, but after multiple innings where uncharacteristic fielding errors led to multiple runs being scored the Hawks seemed rattled.
Armstrong came in to pitch the final two innings. Despite the leadoff batter hitting the first pitch he saw for a single and later advancing all the way third base, Armstrong was able to induce an infield pop fly and routine groundouts to get out of the inning unscathed.
Hall led off for Bowie and again got another gift from the Hawks fielding. A groundball to shortstop resulted in Iowa Park’s fourth fielding error, and it would come back to bite.
Hall successfully stole second base before Earp laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third base.
Boston Farris, playing in his second varsity district game and his first at-bat of the game after subbing in to play in the outfield when there was a pitching change, came through with a sacrifice fly ball to center field which allowed Hall to score.
Bowie’s lead was up to 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning following a groundout for out three.
Armstrong retired the first two batters with a strikeout and a fly out to right field. Iowa Park would not go away down to its last out though.
A drawn walk and single followed, putting the tying runners on base. With tension coming from every pitch, Armstrong quickly worked ahead on the next batter up 0-2 in the count, but the batter fouled off three straight pitches and held for a ball as the Hawks would not go away.
Finally, the next pitch was popped up into foul territory and fittingly third basemen DeMoss caught it for the final out.
Bowie won 7-5.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Saint Jo Interview
Saint Jo baseball beats Nocona
The Saint Jo baseball team won at 2A Nocona on Monday night.
The Panthers won 14-0 in five innings due to run rule, picking up Saint Jo’s fourth straight district win.
Monday’s game was the first the Indians would play in district against fellow Montague County team Saint Jo.
The Panthers jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning.
Trevor O’Neal led off with a single and Matthew Everson followed with a bunt he was able to reach first base on. After steals from both players, Collin Thomas drove both in with a single.
Following two fly outs in the outfield, Thomas would score on a passed ball. Kile Thurman drew a walk and then stole second base before a hit groundball from Logan Hoover to the shortstop induced an error and allowed Thurman to score and Hoover to reach second base.
Mathew Sampson then drove him in with a single to right field to make the score 5-0.
Nocona did not have any luck with its bats to try and get any runs back. Saint Jo pitcher O’Neal struck out one and induced fly outs to the other two batters.
In the second inning, the Indians got the first two batters out with routine fielding play. Unfortunately for them, a walk to Cooper Harris started a two-out rally for the Panthers.
Caleb Hennessey hit a fly ball to centerfield that was just missed by the diving fielder. The error allowed Hennessey to reach third base.
Thurman then hit a groundball to the shortstop that induced an error that allowed one run to score to make it 6-0.
Nocona threatened offensively with Charlie Fuller hitting a single with one out.
A sacrifice bunt and later a balk by the Saint Jo pitcher allowed Fuller to reach third base, but the Panther’s O’Neal was able to strike out the next batter for out three.
In the third inning, Saint Jo’s Brice Durham was hit by a pitch with one out to get on base before O’Neal hit a hard ball to the wall for a double.
After a fly out, Thomas then hit single to right field that drove in both runners to put the Panthers up 8-0.
Nocona could not get anything going offensively as the game moved to the fourth inning.
The Indians were able to limit Saint Jo to no runs, with only a dropped third strike allowing a base runner on with two outs that led to nothing.
Nocona could not turn that momentum into anything as all three batters were retired and the game moved to the fifth inning.
Saint Jo put together another big inning. Durham drew a walk to lead off.
He reached third base thanks to steals and passed balls before O’Neal drove him in with a single. Everson followed with a walk after O’Neal stole second and third base.
A balk allowed O’Neal to come in and score. Collin Thomas hit a single a line drive to second base that induced another error.
A passed ball let Everson score a run before Henson drew a walk. Next Hennessey grounded into a fielder’s choice for an out at first base, but it allowed another run to come in for the Panthers.
Following a groundball hit to third base from Thurman that he was able to reach first base on, walk later loaded the bases.
Durham then hit a double that drove in two runs to make the score 14-0 before Nocona got the third out.
Needing to score at least five runs to keep the game from ending early, it was not in the cards for the Indians. Saint Jo’s Harris came in to pitch the final inning and struck out two of the three batters to close the game with little trouble.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up high-scoring win against Lindsay on Friday only to lose in disappointing fashion to Collinsville on Monday.
The Lady Indians won 17-11 against the Lady Knights before losing 21-8 against the Lady Pirates in a game that was more competitive than that final score would indicate.
Against Lindsay, the Lady Knights took an early 2-0 lead, but Nocona answered with seven runs in the first inning to take control. Lindsay cut the lead to one run in the next inning 7-6, which is where the score stayed until the bottom of the fourth inning.
That was when the Lady Indians scored another seven runs, upping the lead to nearly double-digits up 14-6.
Lindsay would answer with four runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 14-10, but Nocona answered two more in the same inning and each team added one in the sixth.
The Lady Knights needed to score at least six runs in the final inning to at keep the game going, but Nocona shut them out to seal the win.
The Lady Indians won 17-11.
It was good win for Nocona since the team lost the first district matchup against Lindsay and was hoping to do the same against Collinsville.
The Lady Indians led 1-0 after the first inning. The Lady Pirates hit back with two runs in the second inning, but Nocona tied the score up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Indians reestablished the lead with three runs in the third inning to go up 5-2. Collinsville cut the lead to one run with two runs in the fourth inning to make it 5-4. Unfortunately, the fifth inning is where it went wrong for Nocona.
The Lady Pirates scored six runs to retake the lead up 10-5. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-5. The Lady Indians got three runs back in the same inning to cut into the lead 12-8, hoping a solid defensive inning would keep the game within reach in the final inning.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians then had a defensive inning from hell they had avoided all game, with nothing going right for them. Collinsville scored nine runs to go up 21-8.
Nocona had no more morale left needing to come back from 13 runs now and the game ended with a strikeout.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost tough games against Muenster on Friday and at Tioga on Monday.
The Lady Hornets won 19-0 on Friday and the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2 on Monday.
Saint Jo is hoping to just hang with some of more experienced and bigger 2A schools in the district and Muenster will always be a difficult matchup.
The Lady Hornets scored nine runs in the first inning before the Lady Panthers had even batted, dealing a blow to Saint Jo’s morale early on.
The Lady Panthers did get hits from Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick while Maxey Johnson and A Rossin drew walks. Patrick was also later hit by a pitch.
Unfortunately, that was all the offense Saint Jo got during the three innings of the game which was not enough to score a run.
Muenster scored five runs in the second and third inning to make the final score 19-0.
Monday’s game against Tioga went better as it was a close game for three innings.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Saint Jo answered in the third inning. With two outs, N Spann hit a single before Cervantes hit an inside the park home run, cutting the lead to 3-2. Tioga got one of those runs back in the same inning to make it 4-2, but the Lady Panthers were hanging with the Lady Bulldogs.
After not being able to cut the lead any closer, Saint Jo had the inning from hell on defense in the fourth. Tioga racked up 13 runs to break open the competitive game and end it on a walk-off RBI due to run rule as the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
