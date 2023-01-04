Lady Rabbits lose close game at City View

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a district game against Muenster on Friday night thanks to a rough sixth inning.

The Lady Hornets won 13-7 against the Lady Indians, with them pulling ahead late in the game after a back and forth in the first five innings.

Muenster got on the board first thanks to an error in the outfield 1-0.

Nocona answered in the same inning as Avery Crutsinger hit a two-run inside the park home run with two outs give the Lady Indians a 2-1 lead.

The Lady Hornets tied it in the second inning 2-2, before taking back the lead in the third inning with three runs to go up 5-2.

Nocona came back in the bottom of the third with three runs of its own to tie the game at 5-5.

Tobie Cable hit an RBI triple followed by Crutsinger driving her in with a single. Denise DeLeon then grounded out with Crutsinger on third base, which allowed her to score to tie the game up.

The Lady Hornets broke the tie with two more runs scored in the fourth inning to make it 7-5.

Nocona could not respond and the score stayed the same following a scoreless fifth inning.

Down only two runs, Nocona had one of its defensive innings from hell it had been avoiding.

Two fielding errors added to three singles, a double and walk allowed Muenster to score six runs, almost doubling its run total and taking a 13-5 lead along with all of the momentum.

Nocona could not answer back until it was down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Crutsinger drove in a run with a single followed by Skye Kirby hitting a triple to drive in another before it was followed by the game’s final out.

The Lady Hornets won 13-7.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost at Era on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets won 15-5 by run rule after five innings against the young Lady Panthers.

Saint Jo was hoping it could compete well against Era the team being 2A.

Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers fell behind 4-0 after the first inning as they had real trouble finding the strike zone.

Despite that, innings two and three was scoreless for both sides. The Lady Panthers did cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth inning as Mercedes Diaz doubled to drive in a run followed by Payzlie Cervantes grounding out to drive in another.

Era’s lead was down to 4-2, but unfortunately the Lady Hornets had a big inning in return. Saint Jo gave up nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, making its two-run deficit now 11 runs down with it being 13-2 entering the fifth inning.

Saint Jo needed to score at least two runs to avoid being run ruled and making the Lady Hornets hit. The Lady Panthers got that thanks to five straight walks with one out.

Following a strikeout, Cervantes then hit a single to drive in one more run cut the lead to 13-5.

Era needed to score two runs to end the game. A walk with the bases loaded and a steal of home plate did the trick as the Lady Hornets won 15-5.

To read the full story, pick up copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.