Nocona golf sending three to regional tournament

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panther baseball team picked up a win at 2A Chico on Monday night.

The Panthers won 14-8 against the Dragons to pick up their second straight district win.

Saint Jo took the early lead in the opening inning with Cooper Henson and Caleb Hennessey driving in runs with singles and Caleb Workman scoring on the basepaths. Chico tied it up 3-3 within the same inning.

The Panthers not only got the lead back in the second inning, but never let go of it for the rest of the game. Brice Durham drove in a run with a single followed by Trevor O’Neal doing the same. A fielding error from the Dragons allowed another before Workman drove in two more on single to up Saint Jo’s lead to 8-3.

Chico answered with two runs in the bottom of the second to cut it to 8-5, but would never catch the Panthers.

After a scoreless third inning, Saint Jo scored thanks to a fielding error in the fourth inning to make it 9-5. Chico got two runs back to cut the lead to 9-7 heading into the fifth inning.

Collin Thomas drove in run with a double and two batters later Workman drove in another run with a single to up Saint Jo’s lead to 11-7.

The Dragons got one run back to make it 11-8 heading into the sixth inning.

With the bases loaded, O’Neal grounded into a fielder’s choice that added one more run to make it 12-8.

In the seventh inning, Hennessey drove in two more runs with a single to make the final score 14-8.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost a tough game at Alvarado on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won 19-0 after three and half innings by run rule.

The Indians had Walker Murphey get on base in the top of the first inning thanks to a fielding error from Alvord on a groundball.

It was Nocona’s only baserunner of the game.

The Bulldogs scored six runs on five singles, two walks, a hit batter and four fielding errors in the first inning. With two outs, Alvord scored four more runs in the second inning before racking up nine in the third inning to win 19-0.

