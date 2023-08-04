SPORTS
Nocona golf sending three to regional tournament
The Nocona golf teams wrapped up a two-day district meet on Wednesday competing at the home course Indian Oaks Golf Course and three individuals qualified for the regional tournament.
Both boy’s and girl’s teams just missed out on qualifying as a team with third place finishes, as only the top two teams at district get to go to the regional tournament.
Individually from the boy’s team Casen Harris qualified and on the girl’s team Jessie Howard and Eleanor Tucker both qualified.
Harris led the Indians with a two-day total of 187.
On the girl’s team, Howard shot a two-day total of 235 and Tucker’s was 242.
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won big at Era on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians broke scored 15 runs in the final two innings to win by run rule 19-3 after six innings.
Nocona won the first game against the Lady Hornets several weeks back by run rule as well 14-1 and the trend kept up on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians got out to a 2-0 lead, but Era came back to tie the score up by the end of the first inning 2-2.
Nocona added two more runs in the third inning while the Lady Hornets got one run back to make it 4-3.
In the fifth inning the Lady Indians extended their lead to 9-3 before scoring 10 more runs in the sixth to make the final score 19-3.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game at home against 2A Muenster on Friday night.
The Lady Hornets won 19-0 after three innings due to run rule against the young Lady Panthers.
It was not pretty as Muenster scored nine runs to open the game and added five in each the second and third innings.
Offensively Saint Jo saw Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick gets hits while Maxey Johnson and Ava Rossin drew walks.
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panther baseball team picked up a win at 2A Chico on Monday night.
The Panthers won 14-8 against the Dragons to pick up their second straight district win.
Saint Jo took the early lead in the opening inning with Cooper Henson and Caleb Hennessey driving in runs with singles and Caleb Workman scoring on the basepaths. Chico tied it up 3-3 within the same inning.
The Panthers not only got the lead back in the second inning, but never let go of it for the rest of the game. Brice Durham drove in a run with a single followed by Trevor O’Neal doing the same. A fielding error from the Dragons allowed another before Workman drove in two more on single to up Saint Jo’s lead to 8-3.
Chico answered with two runs in the bottom of the second to cut it to 8-5, but would never catch the Panthers.
After a scoreless third inning, Saint Jo scored thanks to a fielding error in the fourth inning to make it 9-5. Chico got two runs back to cut the lead to 9-7 heading into the fifth inning.
Collin Thomas drove in run with a double and two batters later Workman drove in another run with a single to up Saint Jo’s lead to 11-7.
The Dragons got one run back to make it 11-8 heading into the sixth inning.
With the bases loaded, O’Neal grounded into a fielder’s choice that added one more run to make it 12-8.
In the seventh inning, Hennessey drove in two more runs with a single to make the final score 14-8.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost a tough game at Alvarado on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 19-0 after three and half innings by run rule.
The Indians had Walker Murphey get on base in the top of the first inning thanks to a fielding error from Alvord on a groundball.
It was Nocona’s only baserunner of the game.
The Bulldogs scored six runs on five singles, two walks, a hit batter and four fielding errors in the first inning. With two outs, Alvord scored four more runs in the second inning before racking up nine in the third inning to win 19-0.
Lady Rabbit softball loses
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started the second round of district play on Tuesday hosting Henrietta.
The Lady Cats won 16-0 after four innings by run rule against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie lost the first time against Henrietta 10-0 several weeks back when the team started district play as the Lady Rabbits struggled to make contact with many pitches, which continued on Tuesday.
Chloe Kinney drew a walk and hit a triple to lead Bowie, but besides Haley Webb and Kaylie Kinney getting hit by pitches, they were the only baserunners for the Lady Rabbits after four innings.
Defensively, Bowie started the game well. The leadoff batter got on base due to a fielding error, but the defense recovered.
Kaylie Kinney struck out the next batter. The baserunner advanced to second base and then tagged up following a fly out to centerfield to reach third base. Kinney then induced a ground out to the shortstop for out three to get out of the jam.
Unfortunately, the Lady Cats got going after that, scoring four runs in the second inning, five runs in the third and seven in the fourth inning.
