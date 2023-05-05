COUNTY LIFE
5 county schools graduate Friday night
Five Montague County high schools will host graduation ceremonies on May 26 as seniors walk across the stage or field to receive their diplomas.
In today’s Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section that features seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue.
Meet the valedictorians and salutatorians of Bowie, Gold-Burg, Forestburg, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Bowie
High School
Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site of graduation at 8 p.m. Coach Gerald Cawelti will be the guest speaker selected by the senior class.
Meet all the valedictorians and salutatorians in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie Pool Splash Day Saturday
Splash Day for the City of Bowie Pool at Pelham Park will be 1-6 p.m. on May 27 where families can swim free.
The new pool hours will be: Noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
Swim lessons are planned for June and July and will be announced.
Water aerobics begins June 5 and will be 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Cost is $2 a person per night. The pool will be closed on Memorial Day and on July 4.
Retiring district judge honored with retirement party
(Top) Montague County Judge Kevin Benton brought the welcome and presented retiring Judge Jack McGaughey with a gift from the county that he has served for so many years as judge, district attorney, assistant DA and county attorney. He retires on May 31 and celebrated with a party on May 19. The judge visited with old friends like retired District Clerk Lesia Darden, Roger and Ella Willliams, and many more. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Future possibilities excite retiring St. Jo educator
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Few educators can look back at a career that ran the entire gambit from substitute, to teacher, coach, librarian and administrator, but for Denise Thurman she says all those experiences helped make her the educator she has become after 30 years with Saint Jo Independent School District.
Thurman, elementary principal, is retiring at the end of this school year, and will receive congratulations at a party from 3-4 p.m. on May 30 in the Saint Jo School cafeteria.
For the 50-year-old this decision to leave is “very bittersweet” because she truly loves everything about her job.
“It was a difficult decision, I struggle with it sometimes still, but I know I want to be there for my family more. This is a busy job and demands a lot of time and responsibility. Both my kids will be in college, we want to be able to travel and see them as they go through college,” explained Thurman.
Her husband of 26 years, Clint, retired two years ago as a firefighter in Richardson, but still builds fence and buildings. Cody, 21, attends Texas Tech University and Kile, is about to graduate at Saint Jo and will make a decision on college. She sees nothing but new experiences and family memories in her future.
Why a teacher?
Born in Duncan, OK, Thurman grew up in Nocona after the family moved there when she was four. After graduating high school in 1991 she attended Texas A&M-Commerce. At the same time, she began as a substitute teacher at Saint Jo and in 1995 she was hired as a paraprofessional for the high school special education classroom while she finished her degree.
With her bachelor of science degree in hand Thurman began teaching junior high English, accelerated programs at the high school and was yearbook advisor. In 1996 coaching was added to her job description for junior varsity girl’s volleyball and basketball.
When asked if she always wanted to be a teacher, Thurman says yes and no.
“I always looked up to so many of my teachers when I was growing up so the idea was there. At one point I wanted to be a pharmacist or a radiologist, but it came back to teaching,” she recalls.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
Retiring Saint Jo Elementary Principal Denise Thurman stands in front of a colorful mural outside her office at the school. (Photo by Barbara Green)
