COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Elementary kindergarten entertains at its graduation (brief video)

Published

8 mins ago

on

Video link

Graduates sing the Alphabet Song.

COUNTY LIFE

5 county schools graduate Friday night

Published

3 days ago

on

05/24/2023

By

Five Montague County high schools will host graduation ceremonies on May 26 as seniors walk across the stage or field to receive their diplomas.
In today’s Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section that features seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue.
Meet the valedictorians and salutatorians of Bowie, Gold-Burg, Forestburg, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Bowie
High School
Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site of graduation at 8 p.m. Coach Gerald Cawelti will be the guest speaker selected by the senior class.

Meet all the valedictorians and salutatorians in the mid-week Bowie News.

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Pool Splash Day Saturday

Published

3 days ago

on

05/24/2023

By

Splash Day for the City of Bowie Pool at Pelham Park will be 1-6 p.m. on May 27 where families can swim free.
The new pool hours will be: Noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
Swim lessons are planned for June and July and will be announced.
Water aerobics begins June 5 and will be 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Cost is $2 a person per night. The pool will be closed on Memorial Day and on July 4.

COUNTY LIFE

Retiring district judge honored with retirement party

Published

3 days ago

on

05/24/2023

By

(Top) Montague County Judge Kevin Benton brought the welcome and presented retiring Judge Jack McGaughey with a gift from the county that he has served for so many years as judge, district attorney, assistant DA and county attorney. He retires on May 31 and celebrated with a party on May 19. The judge visited with old friends like retired District Clerk Lesia Darden, Roger and Ella Willliams, and many more. (Photos by Barbara Green)

