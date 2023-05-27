Bowie proclaims EMS Week, gets updates on several city projects

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council proclaimed EMS Week and learned the city received a portion of a grant to fund three generators with a possibility of more.

Councilors met Tuesday night and accepted the proclamation recognizing the work of its EMS team. Several members of the fire department were present to receive the proclamation. Theme for the week is: “Where Emergency Care Begins.”

The only action item was approval of a new board member to the Bowie Community Development Board. Jakob Bullard was recommended by the board.

Bowie Library Director Beth Hiatt also reviewed the upcoming Summer Reading program that begins June 6 and continues each Tuesday through July 25. It will be at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center, except for June 13 when there is a field day at the soccer fields.

City manager report

Bert Cunningham said he had good news on several projects. The city’s grant application to fund the Mill Street railroad bridge project has been received by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which he said “Is in itself a milestone” due to the long-drawn-out process for the application.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented a proclamation for EMS Week to members of the City of Bowie Fire Department at Monday night’s city council meeting. EMS staff attending were Jay Ward, Matthew Fonner, Michael Dulceak, Kyle Hoffman and Chief Doug Page. The theme is “Emergency Care Begins Here.” (News photo by Barbara Green)