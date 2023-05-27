NEWS
Bowie proclaims EMS Week, gets updates on several city projects
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council proclaimed EMS Week and learned the city received a portion of a grant to fund three generators with a possibility of more.
Councilors met Tuesday night and accepted the proclamation recognizing the work of its EMS team. Several members of the fire department were present to receive the proclamation. Theme for the week is: “Where Emergency Care Begins.”
The only action item was approval of a new board member to the Bowie Community Development Board. Jakob Bullard was recommended by the board.
Bowie Library Director Beth Hiatt also reviewed the upcoming Summer Reading program that begins June 6 and continues each Tuesday through July 25. It will be at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center, except for June 13 when there is a field day at the soccer fields.
City manager report
Bert Cunningham said he had good news on several projects. The city’s grant application to fund the Mill Street railroad bridge project has been received by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which he said “Is in itself a milestone” due to the long-drawn-out process for the application.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented a proclamation for EMS Week to members of the City of Bowie Fire Department at Monday night’s city council meeting. EMS staff attending were Jay Ward, Matthew Fonner, Michael Dulceak, Kyle Hoffman and Chief Doug Page. The theme is “Emergency Care Begins Here.” (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Bowie seniors visit all campuses
Members of the Bowie High School graduating class took their senior walk through all four campuses Wednesday getting congratulations from students and teachers. Pictured: Walking through Bowie Elementary. The Jackrabbits will graduate in ceremonies Friday night. Watch for more photos from the walk in the mid-week edition. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Graduation keepsake section in mid-week Bowie News
It’s here the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section featuring graduates from each Montague County high school and Bellevue. We hope you enjoy this special section that showcases each senior. The Bowie News staff has enjoyed following and covering the accomplishments of all these seniors and week look forward to seeing what the future has to offer them.
NEWS
K9 finds assault suspect
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police on Tuesday continued its investigation into a Monday assault that led to a brief manhunt and put the high school campus in “lockdown,” uncertain of the suspect’s location.
It was a pair of unclear, yet possible threats that sent Montague County law enforcement scrambling across the area Monday following up on two separate incidents.
Bowie incident
Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the two incidents were triggered almost at the same time shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police received an emergency call from a female driver saying she was being assaulted in her vehicle at 2:52 p.m. The dispatcher also received a call from a truck driver who reported he had seen a woman being attacked in a vehicle and he had stopped to try and assist when the male suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled.
Green said the driver of the 2008 Dodge pickup, Crystal Martinez, 41, Bowie, met with Sgt. James Bohannon at southbound U.S. Highway 287 south of the Farm-to-Market 1125 exit. Two truck drivers also had stopped and were witnesses.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
