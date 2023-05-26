Bowie seniors visit all campuses

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Police on Tuesday continued its investigation into a Monday assault that led to a brief manhunt and put the high school campus in “lockdown,” uncertain of the suspect’s location.

It was a pair of unclear, yet possible threats that sent Montague County law enforcement scrambling across the area Monday following up on two separate incidents.

Bowie incident

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the two incidents were triggered almost at the same time shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police received an emergency call from a female driver saying she was being assaulted in her vehicle at 2:52 p.m. The dispatcher also received a call from a truck driver who reported he had seen a woman being attacked in a vehicle and he had stopped to try and assist when the male suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

Green said the driver of the 2008 Dodge pickup, Crystal Martinez, 41, Bowie, met with Sgt. James Bohannon at southbound U.S. Highway 287 south of the Farm-to-Market 1125 exit. Two truck drivers also had stopped and were witnesses.

