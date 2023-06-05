Bowie Sports Banquet

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits wrapped up district play and the second seed with a win at Henrietta on Friday.

The Jackrabbits won in extra innings 5-2 against a tough Bearcats team.

Bowie came into the game with a ton of confidence and playing well, with a win locking up second place in district.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings until Kynan DeMoss led off for the Jackrabbits in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run to centerfield.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Bowie added to its lead in the sixth inning. DeMoss led off with a single and following two outs, Seth Hall hit a ball into the gap for a double that drove in DeMoss to put the Jackrabbits up 2-0.

Bowie pitcher Edmond DeLeon had pitched well, but got into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning. A walk, a single on a bunt and a fielding error drove in one. Later in the inning, an error by the catcher allowed the tying run to come in and score despite the next two batters striking out for outs two and three.

The score was 2-2 for the seventh and eighth innings until the top of the ninth inning.

Hall led off with a triple. Connor Earp hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in the runner and put Bowie up 3-2.

Despite having no baserunners on and two outs, the Jackrabbits were not done. Cy Egenbacher hit a single and Brody Armstrong followed with a triple to drive him in. Carson Sanders then hit a groundball towards first base that resulted in an error that allowed Armstrong to come home and give Bowie a 5-2 lead.

Despite loading the bases with a DeMoss hit and Troy Kesey drawing a walk, the next batter grounded out to first base for out three.

Armstrong had come in to pitch clean seventh and eighth innings for the Jackrabbits, but after walking two batters with one out, Egenbacher came in to pitch. He struck out the next batter and induced a fly out to right field for out three to end the game.

Bowie won 5-2.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians went into the final district game at Chico on Friday night with a chance to still make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Indians fell to the Dragon 12-8 to end their season and not breaking the long playoff draught.

Nocona came into the game having just won its first district game of the season against the same Chico team at home earlier in the week on senior night 8-7.

That gave the Indians the opportunity to earn the district’s final playoff spot if they could beat the Dragons again, who only had one district win as well.

Nocona struck first as Konor Harrington drove in two runs with a double to put the Indians up 2-0.

Chico came back in the same inning as a fielding error followed by back-to-back singles drove in two runs to tie the game up at 2-2. Pitcher Walker Murphey bounced back as he then struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

Chico took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. A leadoff single then worked hits way around to third base before scoring on a passed ball to put the Dragons up 3-2.

Chico added another run in the third inning to go up 4-2 before Nocona answered in the fourth inning.

Luke Fuller drove in one run with a single followed by Javier Gaytan hitting a double that drove in one run as well to tie the game up at 4-4.

The Dragons retook the lead the same inning with two RBI singles and a walk with the bases loaded to make it 7-4. Chico added one more in the fifth inning on an RBI triple to go up 8-4.

Nocona came back in the sixth inning thanks to some erratic pitching from Chico. A hit batter and three straight walks scored one run. Following a strikeout, another walk scored another run.

Wesley Murphey was up to bat and hit a groundball to second base that resulted in an error that scored two runs to tie the game up at 8-8.

Unfortunately, Nocona’s defense could not hold the Dragons hitters back. Four singles, a hit batter and a walk allowed Chico to score four runs and take a 12-8 lead into the final inning.

Nocona could not get anything going as all three batters were retired to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.