OBITUARIES
Gary Dean Willett
February 8, 1961 – May 7, 2023
Bowie – Gary Dean Willett, 62, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2023 in Shreveport, LA.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on May 12 at Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie with Rex Hamilton as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Gary was born on Feb. 8, 1961 in Bowie to Ronnie Kerr and Doris June (Whitson) Willett, He was the oldest of 12 children. He attended school in Bowie and was baptized as a young adult at Bible Baptist Church.
On Oct. 7, 1979 Gary married the love of his life, Darlene Rose Hennigan and together they worked and raised their six children to whom they were blessed. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and having big cookouts with family and friends. He really enjoyed his grandchildren and loved hearing them all call him papa.
Gary was a hard worker. He started working with his dad in the oilfield and ended in the oilfield with his present employer Patterson UTI. In between he worked for Darr, Pizza Inn and owned B&W Tire, but he always worked.
Gary was a good husband, great dad, brother, uncle and the best Papa ever. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie and Doris Willett and youngest brother, Artie Willett.
Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene; children, Leroy Willett and wife Melanie, Daniel Willett and wife Kelli, Samuel Willett and wife Hanna, Matthew Willett, Conrad Willett and Lydia Cardoza and husband Edward; grandchildren, Katie, Kylie, KK, Kyler, Kegan, Karman, Zane, Asher, Ronan, Brookelyn, Brylie, Baylie, Bryson, Selah, Henson, Ava, Gary, Nicholas, Violet, Eden and one on the way; brothers, Anthony and wife Mary, Ronnie and wife Angela, David and wife Shelly and Ocie and wife Gandy; sisters, Tammie and husband Jimmy Reyes, Kim and husband Kyle Rater, Judy and husband Steven LaPorte, Sherry and husband Walter Moore, Julie and husband Monty Dawson and Rhonda and husband David Pierce; sister-in-law, Teresa Willett and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Gordon A. DePriest
April 2, 1933 – May 10, 2023
BOWIE – Gordon A. DePriest, 90, died on May 10, 2023.
Service arrangements are pending.
DePriest was born April 2, 1933 in Kansas City, MO to Argie DePriest and Madge Estell Reed DePriest. He attended school in Commerce, OK. He was drafted into the Army at 19 years old and served until 1961. He married Jaunda Jo Henderson on Feb. 14, 1952 in Fort Worth and together they raised three sons. Following Jo’s death in 1996, DePriest married Margie Katharine Hammonds on Jan. 2, 1998 in Bowie.
He was a member of Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset and Masonic Lodge of Bowie as well as the VFW. He retired from Mrs. Bairds Bakery as a truck driver in 1997.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Argie and Madge DePriest; first wife, Jaunda DePriest and his oldest son, Bruce Kelly DePriest.
He is survived by his wife, Margie DePriest; sons, Bryce Kirby DePriest and Bryan Kenny DePriest; four stepchildren; sister, Fawn Gayle DePriest and numerous grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Carolyn Clark Mason
January 6, 1939 – May 6, 2023
BOWIE – Carolyn Clark Mason, 84, entered into God’s eternal Kingdom on May 6, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on May 13 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ, 412 Rock Hill Rd. in Bowie. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, with lunch following in the fellowship hall of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ.
Carolyn was born Jan. 6, 1939 in Plainview, TX to Bill and Clovesta Clark. Carolyn always said she had many fellas to choose from but the only choice for her was Bobby Mason. They married, June 16, 1957. She was known as a woman of great faith and the constant prayer warrior with abounding grace. Carolyn was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Clovesta Clark and her dear brother-in-law, Bobby Sisemore.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bobby C. Mason; daughter, Danita Mason Lanning and husband, Don Lanning; son, Kelly Mason and wife, Dawn Mason; son, David Carl Mason; daughter, Anjanette Mason Bennett; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Sue Sisemore; brother, Danny Clark and wife, Vicky Clark as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Leighton Ann Parsons
March 21, 2023 – May 4, 2023
NOCONA – Leighton Ann Parsons, infant, died on May 4, 2023.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on May 10 at the Montague County Cowboy Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Minister Austin Wright. Burial will follow at Eagle Point Cemetery.
She was born on March 21, 2023 to parents Gage Parsons and Vienna Thomasson. She loved to be held close by her parents and loved ones. She loved being outdoors and was curious of the world around her. She was a lover of music, specifically listening to Zach Bryan songs. She loved car rides, but her favorite ones were in her Daddy’s truck.
She was preceded in death by one grandparent and five great grandparents.
She is survived by her parents, Gage Parsons and Vienna Thomasson; grandparent, Amanda Thomasson Hawthorne; two great grandparents; two aunts; two uncles and numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Cook Children’s Medical Center Attn: Prayer Bear Program, 801 Seventh Ave, Fort Worth, TX, 76104.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
