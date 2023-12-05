February 8, 1961 – May 7, 2023

Bowie – Gary Dean Willett, 62, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2023 in Shreveport, LA.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on May 12 at Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie with Rex Hamilton as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Gary was born on Feb. 8, 1961 in Bowie to Ronnie Kerr and Doris June (Whitson) Willett, He was the oldest of 12 children. He attended school in Bowie and was baptized as a young adult at Bible Baptist Church.

On Oct. 7, 1979 Gary married the love of his life, Darlene Rose Hennigan and together they worked and raised their six children to whom they were blessed. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and having big cookouts with family and friends. He really enjoyed his grandchildren and loved hearing them all call him papa.

Gary was a hard worker. He started working with his dad in the oilfield and ended in the oilfield with his present employer Patterson UTI. In between he worked for Darr, Pizza Inn and owned B&W Tire, but he always worked.

Gary was a good husband, great dad, brother, uncle and the best Papa ever. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie and Doris Willett and youngest brother, Artie Willett.

Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene; children, Leroy Willett and wife Melanie, Daniel Willett and wife Kelli, Samuel Willett and wife Hanna, Matthew Willett, Conrad Willett and Lydia Cardoza and husband Edward; grandchildren, Katie, Kylie, KK, Kyler, Kegan, Karman, Zane, Asher, Ronan, Brookelyn, Brylie, Baylie, Bryson, Selah, Henson, Ava, Gary, Nicholas, Violet, Eden and one on the way; brothers, Anthony and wife Mary, Ronnie and wife Angela, David and wife Shelly and Ocie and wife Gandy; sisters, Tammie and husband Jimmy Reyes, Kim and husband Kyle Rater, Judy and husband Steven LaPorte, Sherry and husband Walter Moore, Julie and husband Monty Dawson and Rhonda and husband David Pierce; sister-in-law, Teresa Willett and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

