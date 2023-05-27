Memorial Day ceremonies planned at Nocona VFW

By BARBARA GREEN

Railey Smith is described by one of her teachers as “the definition of quiet determination.”

It is an apt description as she received not only her Bowie High School diploma but an associate degree from North Central Texas College.

The 17-year-old is the first student to receive an associate degree through the joint venture between the high school and college joint venture, the Collegiate Academy.

The Collegiate Academy is a Dual Credit program which allows students to begin college in ninth grade. Beginning fall 2018, students entering 9th grade had an opportunity to enroll in a college Texas Success Initiative preparatory course. Successful completion of this course can lead to meeting the prerequisites for college enrollment in the spring.

The NCTC/Bowie HS Collegiate Academy course plan allows for two pathways: An associate degree (60 credit hours) or core complete (42-44 credit hours).

For Smith she earned 62 hours of college credit after starting the program through dual credit as a sophomore. She averaged three classes (nine hours) a semester in a combination of in-person and online classes

Pictured: Railey Smith stands with her Aunt Bridget Buck after she received her associate degree from North Central Texas College. She walked the field for her BHS diploma Friday. (Courtesy photo)