COUNTY LIFE
Memorial Day ceremonies planned at Nocona VFW
Memorial Day ceremonies will be hosted at The V in Nocona at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the post. The public is welcome to attend.
COUNTY LIFE
Railey Smith first BHS graduate to earn diploma plus associate degree
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Railey Smith is described by one of her teachers as “the definition of quiet determination.”
It is an apt description as she received not only her Bowie High School diploma but an associate degree from North Central Texas College.
The 17-year-old is the first student to receive an associate degree through the joint venture between the high school and college joint venture, the Collegiate Academy.
The Collegiate Academy is a Dual Credit program which allows students to begin college in ninth grade. Beginning fall 2018, students entering 9th grade had an opportunity to enroll in a college Texas Success Initiative preparatory course. Successful completion of this course can lead to meeting the prerequisites for college enrollment in the spring.
The NCTC/Bowie HS Collegiate Academy course plan allows for two pathways: An associate degree (60 credit hours) or core complete (42-44 credit hours).
For Smith she earned 62 hours of college credit after starting the program through dual credit as a sophomore. She averaged three classes (nine hours) a semester in a combination of in-person and online classes
Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.
Pictured: Railey Smith stands with her Aunt Bridget Buck after she received her associate degree from North Central Texas College. She walked the field for her BHS diploma Friday. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Memorial Day ceremony planned
There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at The V in Nocona at 11 a.m. May 29 at 100 Boston Street. The public is welcome to attend as those who have fallen in service to this country are remembered.
The Bowie News office will be closed Monday, along with city and county offices.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary kindergarten entertains at its graduation (brief video)
Video link
Graduates sing the Alphabet Song.
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS5 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS6 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS5 days ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car