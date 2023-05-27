COUNTY LIFE
Memorial Day ceremony planned
There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at The V in Nocona at 11 a.m. May 29 at 100 Boston Street. The public is welcome to attend as those who have fallen in service to this country are remembered.
The Bowie News office will be closed Monday, along with city and county offices.
Bowie Elementary kindergarten entertains at its graduation (brief video)
Graduates sing the Alphabet Song.
5 county schools graduate Friday night
Five Montague County high schools will host graduation ceremonies on May 26 as seniors walk across the stage or field to receive their diplomas.
In today’s Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section that features seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue.
Meet the valedictorians and salutatorians of Bowie, Gold-Burg, Forestburg, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Bowie
High School
Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site of graduation at 8 p.m. Coach Gerald Cawelti will be the guest speaker selected by the senior class.
Meet all the valedictorians and salutatorians in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie Pool Splash Day Saturday
Splash Day for the City of Bowie Pool at Pelham Park will be 1-6 p.m. on May 27 where families can swim free.
The new pool hours will be: Noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
Swim lessons are planned for June and July and will be announced.
Water aerobics begins June 5 and will be 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Cost is $2 a person per night. The pool will be closed on Memorial Day and on July 4.
