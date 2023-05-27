Memorial Day ceremony planned

Five Montague County high schools will host graduation ceremonies on May 26 as seniors walk across the stage or field to receive their diplomas.

In today’s Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section that features seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue.

Meet the valedictorians and salutatorians of Bowie, Gold-Burg, Forestburg, Nocona and Saint Jo.

Bowie

High School

Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site of graduation at 8 p.m. Coach Gerald Cawelti will be the guest speaker selected by the senior class.

Meet all the valedictorians and salutatorians in the mid-week Bowie News.