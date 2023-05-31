New ER may open mid-July

By BARBARA GREEN

If things continue on schedule the City of Bowie could see its new emergency room facility open in early to mid-July.

Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community Rural Health System, said the hospital, which is opening the ER, hosted a job fair two weeks ago in Bowie. A little more than 50 attended the two-day fair and more than 20 were hired for a variety of jobs in the newly renovated facility. Jobs include nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, lab, technology and maintenance.

“We were very pleased with the turnout and are still actively recruiting in some positions. The building is coming together and it has gone well recently. They are finalizing some air conditioning and mechanical systems,” he explained.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News as Beaman explains about a new ER entrance located at the former front entry.

Top photo: Chuck Malone and Candi Ratliff of the Faith Community Health System talks with two of the new hires for the Bowie ER. The recent job fair was a big success. (Courtesy photo)