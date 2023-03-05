COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Chamber marks its 10th Cruisin’ Nocona with full weekend
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates the 10th anniversary of Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.
From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show, there is fun for the entire family.
The chamber has added a new activity for Cruisin’ weekend a “Sip & Shop” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To participate a guest can purchase a cup for $10 at the chamber table downtown and receive a map of all those participating, plus a menu of what “sips” they will be serving. Organizers said they are excited to bring the first Sip & Shop to the community.
The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.
Read the full story on all the activities this weekend in the mid-Week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
18th annual Bullfest comes to Saint Jo Rodeo Arena
The 18th Annual Bullfest brings its high-octane excitement to Saint Jo at 8 p.m. on May 6 at the Saint Jo Rodeo Arena.
Grab a seat by 7:30 p.m. to watch the entertaining six and under mutton bustin’ contest. Any youngster who wants to try riding a sheep may sign up between 6:30 to 7 p.m. Entry fee is $10.
There also will be a calf scramble and a lady’s steer scramble.
Johnny Locke, who organizes Bullfest, said they are looking forward to an outstanding evening of bull riding action that can be enjoyed by everyone in the family.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Free music concert raises funds for downtown twinkle lights
David Adam Byrnes entertained an enthusiastic group of concert-goers on April 27 as he performed a free show to support the fundraising efforts of the Bowie Community Development Board to purchase new white twinkle lights for the downtown buildings. Many of the lights were damaged in the recent tornadoes. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
First Yard of the Month selected for spring 2023
Congratulations to the McEwen family at 804 Woodland Trail North who were selected for the first Yard of the Month for the 2023 spring season.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June, the prime growing months.
The McEwens include TJay, Courtney and their son, Quinn. The family has tried to create landscape that is perennial and suited to the area. Beautiful hostas are thriving in front of shady flowerbeds, along with an assortment of perennials and colorful trees.
Deadline for May yard nominations is May 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
Read more on this story in your weekend Bowie News.
