COUNTY LIFE

Railey Smith first BHS graduate to earn diploma plus associate degree

Published

10 mins ago

on

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Railey Smith is described by one of her teachers as “the definition of quiet determination.”
It is an apt description as she received not only her Bowie High School diploma but an associate degree from North Central Texas College.
The 17-year-old is the first student to receive an associate degree through the joint venture between the high school and college joint venture, the Collegiate Academy.
The Collegiate Academy is a Dual Credit program which allows students to begin college in ninth grade. Beginning fall 2018, students entering 9th grade had an opportunity to enroll in a college Texas Success Initiative preparatory course. Successful completion of this course can lead to meeting the prerequisites for college enrollment in the spring.
The NCTC/Bowie HS Collegiate Academy course plan allows for two pathways: An associate degree (60 credit hours) or core complete (42-44 credit hours).
For Smith she earned 62 hours of college credit after starting the program through dual credit as a sophomore. She averaged three classes (nine hours) a semester in a combination of in-person and online classes

Pictured: Railey Smith stands with her Aunt Bridget Buck after she received her associate degree from North Central Texas College. She walked the field for her BHS diploma Friday. (Courtesy photo)

COUNTY LIFE

Memorial Day ceremony planned

Published

25 mins ago

on

05/27/2023

By

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at The V in Nocona at 11 a.m. May 29 at 100 Boston Street. The public is welcome to attend as those who have fallen in service to this country are remembered.
The Bowie News office will be closed Monday, along with city and county offices.

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Elementary kindergarten entertains at its graduation (brief video)

Published

12 hours ago

on

05/26/2023

By

Video link

Graduates sing the Alphabet Song.

COUNTY LIFE

5 county schools graduate Friday night

Published

3 days ago

on

05/24/2023

By

Five Montague County high schools will host graduation ceremonies on May 26 as seniors walk across the stage or field to receive their diplomas.
In today’s Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section that features seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue.
Meet the valedictorians and salutatorians of Bowie, Gold-Burg, Forestburg, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Bowie
High School
Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site of graduation at 8 p.m. Coach Gerald Cawelti will be the guest speaker selected by the senior class.

