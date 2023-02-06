NEWS
Foster Care Town Hall on June 15
2INgage invites everyone to a Foster Care Town Hall to learn about community-based care in Montague County and discuss how the community can work together for children experiencing foster care here.
The program will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15 at the Montague County Cowboy Church, outside Montague. Lunch will be provided.
This event is hosted by 2INgage to explore the child welfare system in this area. It will provide information about the service this company provides, statistics on youth in care for Montague County, help explain the need for more local foster families as well as identify additional gaps in the foster care system. At this time there are 18 children removed from Montague County in care according to 2INgage.
Those who wish to attend or have questions can email asks@2ingage.org.
NEWS
Assault victim jailed for allegedly making a false statement
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A Bowie area woman has been arrested for making a false statement to police while she was making an assault complaint.
Police Chief Guy Green said Crystal Yvonne Martinez, 41, was arrested at her home north of Bowie on May 25. She was booked into the county jail on the Class B misdemeanor and released on $750 bond on May 26.
The complaint stems from the investigation of an assault Martinez said occurred on May 22. She called 911 and said she was being attacked in her vehicle at 2:52 p.m. on that Monday.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
New ER may open mid-July
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
If things continue on schedule the City of Bowie could see its new emergency room facility open in early to mid-July.
Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community Rural Health System, said the hospital, which is opening the ER, hosted a job fair two weeks ago in Bowie. A little more than 50 attended the two-day fair and more than 20 were hired for a variety of jobs in the newly renovated facility. Jobs include nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, lab, technology and maintenance.
“We were very pleased with the turnout and are still actively recruiting in some positions. The building is coming together and it has gone well recently. They are finalizing some air conditioning and mechanical systems,” he explained.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News as Beaman explains about a new ER entrance located at the former front entry.
Top photo: Chuck Malone and Candi Ratliff of the Faith Community Health System talks with two of the new hires for the Bowie ER. The recent job fair was a big success. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Game warden reminds holiday boaters, fishermen to be prepared to meet rules
Memorial Day weekend is considered the first official holiday of the summer, which means if the weather cooperates people will be taking to the lakes for fishing and boating, as well as swimming.
Preston Kleinman, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden for Montague County, said conditions look good for the holiday week at the two mains lakes, Amon G. Carter outside Bowie and Lake Nocona. The forecast predicts mild rain chances.
“Both lakes are nearly full, but boaters should still watch for any possible underwater hazards such as logs. At Amon Carter those hazards vary depending on which side you are on, be cautious around the Rock Island in that lake. Lake Nocona is not quite full, but the same safety precautions apply,” said the warden.
Kleinman said law enforcement will be working the highways as well as the lakes across Texas to help ensure it is a safe holiday for all those out and about. He reminds boaters to make sure they have all their safety equipment in order such as appropriate-sized life jackets for all those traveling in the boat along with required lighting and boat registration information.
Fishermen need to make sure and have their license on their person whether they are on a boat or on the creek or lakeside.
All these violations can carry tickets with fines. The warden emphasized caution with alcohol use while boating, noting driving while intoxicated also applies to boaters and can result in a an arrest.
Regulations for boating and fishing are available at tpwd.texas.gov.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
CORRECTION – There is an error in the print edition. DWI while boating can result in an arrest, it is not a ticketed offense.
