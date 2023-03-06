COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading begins June 6
The Bowie Public Library kicks off its summer reading program on June 6 with a two-month series of activities with the theme, “All Together Now.”
Library Director Beth Hiatt told the city council last week the focus is how all small things done to help in the community are worthwhile and impact its citizens.
Summer reading programs take place at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. Each Tuesday in June and July, except July 4. These programs are free and open to children through age 12.
June opens with “Patriotic Patty,” on June 6. The field day will follow on June 13 with bounce houses and water balloons. A beekeeper will visit on June 20 and the youngsters will create their own flower pots. On June 27 the kids will be making cards and fleece lap blankets for residents at Advanced Rehab.
July begins with movie day on July 18. On July 18 they will make snacks and create appreciation banners for the local fire and police departments. The series concludes with the popular Creature Teachers on July 25 with a variety of animals.
Children can pick up their reading logs at the library or on the first day.
Between June 5 and July 25 the library will be collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter. After the Creature Teacher the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.
Nocona pool to open June 5
The Nocona Community Pool will open at 12:30 p.m. on June 5.
Daily admission is $3 per person with an individual season pass at $80 and a family pass for up to four people $180 and $30 for each person after four.
Hours will be 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The pool is operated by the Nocona Independent School District. Parties must be scheduled with Coach Nolan Lanham or Clancey Lanham. Message the pool Facebook or nolan.lanham@noconaisd.net.
BEF presents $60,500 in scholarships
The Bowie Education Foundation presented a total of $60,500 in 2023 scholarship funds to six Bowie High School graduates.
The BEF board completed its interview and selection process as the school year came to a close.
Rylie Vieth is the recipient of the $32,000 four-year scholarship at $4,000 a semester. She is the daughter of Gary and Crystal Vieth and plans on attending Texas Christian University to pursue a mechanical engineering degree.
Retirement looking ‘sweet’ for music teacher
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
When teacher Melissa Zamzow came to Bowie Independent School District in 2018 she saw it as an opportunity to work across the spectrum of music and creativity she loves.
It has been all of those things fulfilling many of her own passions for music and performing, however, with 31 years behind her as a certified teacher she has decided to retire. She hopes to substitute teach, expand her baking business and add more time to what she considers “the most important job of grandmother” to a beautiful one-year-old girl.
The veteran teacher, age 56, was honored with a reception Thursday afternoon and her family is planning a celebration for later in June when they can all get together.
Melissa and her husband, Randy, also a teacher at the high school, came to BISD in 2018 where she was hired to direct high school and junior high choirs, seventh-grade band, direct the high school color guard and assist with the sixth and eighth-grade bands. She is the third director of a three-person team that all works together during marching season.
She says the long hours of doing multiple jobs has become tougher and Zamzow felt it was time slow down some of those demands. The teacher had to give up color guard this year after having surgery on her thumb, which does not allow her to spin the flagpoles. She helped build the program up as they began to compete and win accolades.
