Summer workouts starting up

With the arrival of June comes increasing temperatures, camps galore for kids and for high school athletes making time to get ready for next school year.

For Bowie, incoming boy’s 7th-12th graders will practice Monday through Thursday starting June 12.

On Mondays and Wednesdays high school will do football skills and junior high athletes will do basketball drills from 7:30-8:30 a.m. They will switch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Workouts will follow and go from 8:30-9:30 a.m. except on Tuesdays which will be before the skills at 6:30-7:30 a.m.

The Bowie girl workouts will start the same week for incoming 7th-12th graders. The workouts are scheduled every day for 7:30-8:30 a.m.

On Mondays and Wednesday’s, the high school girls will practice basketball and junior high volleyball from 8:30-9:30 a.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays it will be reversed.

Bowie is expected to take the week of July 4th off to give athletes a break before ramping back up for the start of August.

For Nocona athletes, incoming 7th-12th grade boys and girls will start summer workouts on June 5. The workouts will be Monday through Thursday and go from 8-10:30 a.m.

They are scheduled to take the week of July 4th off and are expecting to take another week or two off at some point during the summer.

At Saint Jo, workouts start on June 5 and will be Monday through Thursday for incoming 7th-12th graders. The week of July 4th and the final week of July athletes will have off.

Every day strength and conditioning will go 8-9 a.m. On Monday through Wednesday, there will be an hour that follows for sport specific skill work. On Mondays and Wednesdays it will be football and volleyball. On Tuesdays it will be basketball.

At Prairie Valley, incoming junior high and high school athletes are scheduled to start summer workouts on June 6. Sessions will be from 8-11 a.m. and cover weight training, cardio training along with basketball and volleyball training.

Workouts will be Monday through Thursday. There will be a two week break in the middle with the last week of June and the first week of July athletes getting off.

For Forestburg, its incoming boy athletes have completed their first week of summer workouts this week. The girl athletes will join them at the beginning of next week on June 6.

They will go Monday through Thursday every week and also will take a break the week of July 4. Instead of the morning, workouts are scheduled for 6-8 p.m.

At Gold-Burg, some new coaches are expected to be hired but until then there are no plans for official summer workouts in the meantime.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.