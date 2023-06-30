NEWS
Government offices close July 4th
The county offices and city offices in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo will be closed on July 4 for the holiday.
NEWS
Fireworks, fun abound for holiday weekend
America will celebrate its birthday with cookouts and fireworks this July 4th holiday weekend. For those looking for activities in Montague County there are several organized fireworks shows to enjoy.
Area firefighters urge residents to exercise extreme caution if they are shooting fireworks or using them on property in the country. A lack of rain and triple-digit temperatures have dried up the land creating lots of fuel for any potential spark.
All three incorporated cities in Montague County do not allow fireworks to be used inside their city limits. Violations could lead to a ticket with a fine up to $500.
In the Bowie area fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park only on July 1-4. Discharging them at other times may result in a ticket from the city police who patrol the park.
Montague County does not have a burn ban in place. Those who use fireworks that cause a wildfire or other fire-related damage may be held liable for any damage.
Due to July 4th being on a Tuesday, celebrations vary by date.
July 1 – Nocona Lions Club fireworks at dark. Patriotic boat parade at 6:30 p.m. Weldon Robb Park
Riverstar Casino food trucks and beer garden at 4 p.m. fireworks at dark.
July 2 – Lighthouse Church Bowie, activities at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks
July 4 – Saint Jo July 4th Celebration, Boggess Park, various activities in the evening and fireworks at dark.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Summer book sale to begin at Bowie Library
Friends of the Bowie Public Library will host its summer book sale July 6-8 at the library at 301 Walnut.
The sale runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on July 6; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on July 7 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on July 8.
Come pick up some titles to enjoy sitting by the pool or relaxing inside under the air conditioner. There is always a good selection of paperbacks, reference, fiction and non-fiction, plus DVDs and other similar items for readers.
Funds raised support Friend’s projects at the library.
NEWS
BISD may select new assistant superintendent during called meeting
The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in called session at 7 a.m. on July 3 to consider a new assistant superintendent.
That personnel issue is the only topic on the agenda.
The assistant superintendent’s job was posted two weeks ago after a board meeting where it was announced Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker would transition from the position into grant compliance specialist as she plans to retire at the of December 2023.
Walker has been with BISD since July 2014 when she came to work as director of curriculum and instruction before becoming assistant superintendent in May 2018.
Walker also served as BISD interim superintendent during the previous superintendent search.
