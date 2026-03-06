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Splash Day opens to temps that top 96 degrees

Published

17 hours ago

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The City of Bowie swimming pool season opened Monday with free splash day with 266 jumping into the pool. Summer also launched its season with hot and humid temperatures.

This little swimmer was prepared with arm floaties, but the big tube was just too tempting. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Diving into the deep end to cool off.

Summer Rec begins June 9

The City of Bowie’s popular free summer recreation program for children kindergarten through age 15 is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 8 and continues through July 3.
Permission slips must be filled out the first day. There will be many activities to enjoy such as softball, dodgeball, kickball, flag football, soccer, tennis, basketball, jump rope, relay races, circle games, arts and crafts, music and swimming. The community center gym also will be used. Youngsters should not just come for swimming.
Children should wear tennis shoes only. Drop children at the pavilion behind the pool at 8:30 a.m. and pick them up at noon each day. Once a child arrives he/she is not allowed to go to the store home without prior permission. A child should bring something in which to keep money or personal items. There is a concession stand with drinks and snacks to purchase.

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NEWS

Water line breaks on Decatur Street; boil order issued for area

Published

8 hours ago

on

06/03/2026

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City of Bowie water distribution crew members were making repairs on this four-inch line in the 400 block of Decatur Street, east of FM 1125 Wednesday afternoon. (News photo by Barbara Green)

A BOIL WATER NOTICE has been issued for the 400 block of Decatur Street. Use boiled/bottled water for drinking & cooking.

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NEWS

Major water line break halts water

Published

11 hours ago

on

06/03/2026

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WATER STOPS – The 400 block of Decatur will be shut off between Mill and FM 1125 due to a major water leak reports the City of Bowie. Repairs are in progress.

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NEWS

Ceremonies remember veterans on Memorial Day

Published

7 days ago

on

05/28/2026

By

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8558 hosted ceremonies for Memorial Day on Monday in Nocona. A rifle team presented a salute and there was a cannon demonstration.

A cannon salute for Memorial Day at The V.
Jim Green, cryptologic chief technician, submarine and surface warfare was guest speaker at Monday’s Memorial Day program at VFW Post 8558. He talked of several fallen soldiers some of whom were in a similar field as his service.
Members of Dime a Dozen sang a pair of patriotic songs at the ceremony. (Photos by Barbara Green)
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